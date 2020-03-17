Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AAC, ECU Athletics Cancels Spring Sports Competition…ECU softball showed offensive promise in the short 2020 season…ECU AD Jon Gilbert addresses coronavirus concerns for Pirate Nation…Special teams maven Justin Hardy will not re-sign with Falcon…UCF feels ‘like a Sunday evening’ after coronavirus halts in-person classes…New SMU OC Garrett Riley stresses that his offense will be ‘quarterback-friendly’…NASCAR suspends season until May but will reschedule events…Tom Brady Says He Will Leave the Patriots
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- AAC cancels spring sports schedule
- ECU softball showed offensive promise in the short 2020 season
- Barstool Best Bar competition to return this spring
- Local businesses appreciate community support
- UNC system handling of coronavirus situation was timely
American, ECU cancels rest of spring sports seasons WNCT 9
WITN 7
- ECU AD Jon Gilbert addresses coronavirus concerns for Pirate Nation
- ECU athletics, AAC suspend spring sports competition
Falcons will not re-sign receiver, returner Justin Hardy Sports Illustrated
Special teams maven Justin Hardy will not re-sign with Falcons Atlanta Journal Constitution
247 Sports
- ECU announces cancellation of all spring sports competition
- Murphy joins Garcia with ECU pledge
- Have we unexpectedly seen these ECU players for the final time?
- WHAT IF: Kurt Benkert never tore his ACL
- Could ECU make a play for Wichita transfer Jamarius Burton?
Pirates seek unique fan engagement opportunities Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
American Athletic Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020 College Football News
American Athletic Conference cancels all 2019-20 athletic competition, championships Cincinnati Enquirer
USF spring football still in limbo as AAC shuts down 2019-20 season Tampa Bay Times
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF lineman Matt Lee focused on being top man in middle for Knights
- UCF feels ‘like a Sunday evening’ after coronavirus halts in-person classes
- Tacko Fall PSA urges people to help fight coronavirus spread
Temple defensive end Zack Mesday hopes pro days return as he looks toward NFL draft Philadelphia Inquirer
New SMU OC Garrett Riley stresses that his offense will be ‘quarterback-friendly’ Dallas Morning News
Coronavirus not delaying Memphis’ NCAA infractions case Memphis Commercial Appeal
AAC cancels competitions, championships for the year Tulsa World
Wichita Eagle
- Grant Sherfield becomes fifth Shocker to make transfer decision since end of season
- With five spots now available, a look at who Wichita State basketball is recruiting
- A look at the history of Wichita State basketball transfers under coach Gregg Marshall
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Sun Belt, American conferences cancel spring seasons; ACC appears heading in that direction Winston Salem Journal
Raleigh News and Observer
- NC State student’s ‘One Shining Moment’ filled a void college basketball fans needed
- Duke’s Coach K urges unity and patience in the ‘war’ against coronavirus
- How do we cover sports in North Carolina if there are no live sports? It’s easy, really
Conference USA cancels spring sports season Charleston (WV) Gazette-Mail
The 172 teams that could have played in March Madness ESPN
Guerin Emig: We’ll beat cabin fever, and the coronavirus, with the help of YouTube, the SI Vault and our minds Tulsa World
Hokies leading scorer Landers Nolley enters the NCAA transfer portal Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks’ defensive back Jaycee Horn proving stats don’t always tell the story
- Sapakoff: Debbie Antonelli offers three March Sadness power words
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Top 10 Greatest Final Fours of all-time: No. 8 — 1968
- Smart, UGA athletics hunkered down during spring shutdown
- Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall trying to navigate in a sea of unknowns
