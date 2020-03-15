Sunday, March 15, 2020

A pity the NCAA can’t give us a basketball bracket at a time we could really use one…Could ECU make a play for Wichita transfer Jamarius Burton?…Linval Joseph’s release a necessary evil for cash-strapped Vikings…Coaches have options on how to operate, fill time …College football programs trying to make sense of what’s next while dealing with coronavirus…Rick Pitino’s return to college basketball at Iona speaks volumes, and these volumes are quite funny…Canes owner Tom Dundon commits to relief for PNC part-timers: “We’ll do something” …Third NBA player tests positive for the coronavirus
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Linval Joseph’s release a necessary evil for cash-strapped Vikings The Viking Age
Could ECU make a play for Wichita transfer Jamarius Burton? 247 Sports
The East Carolinian
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
UCF AD Danny White signs 5-year deal that tops $1M annually Associated Press
Notebook: no practices or organized activity in any Tulane sport for rest of semester NOLA.com
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Memphis cancels spring game, other public football events over coronavirus concerns
- Memphis AD Laird Veatch acknowledges challenges of NCAA case, praises Penny Hardaway
Guerin Emig: A pity the NCAA can’t give us a basketball bracket at a time we could really use one Tulsa World
As American Conference suspends play, Aguilar was savoring 1.59 ERA Houston Chronicle
March Madness blues? Here’s our take on what NCAA tourney bracket would’ve looked like Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- A Duke team built to win titles never got the chance
- ‘Absolutely a tournament team.’ Abrupt end leaves NC State to wonder what if?
- What could have been: N&O’s simulated ACC tournament winner is … NC State!
AP Exclusive: Inside NCAA’s attempt to save March Madness Winston Salem Journal
We’ll never know what we’re going to miss from the NCAA tournament | Mike Jensen Philadelphia Inquirer
College football programs trying to make sense of what’s next while dealing with coronavirus The Oklahoman
Rick Pitino’s return to college basketball at Iona speaks volumes, and these volumes are quite funny Washington Post
No. 1 Gamecocks, Dawn Staley left wondering what might have been after coronavirus ends season Charleston Post and Courier
Leave a comment