Monday, March 16, 2020

Seahawks Linked to Former Vikings DT Linval Joseph…Varner shows more support for youth golfers…With prestige and contract bonuses on the line, why did the NCAA choose to not create March Madness brackets?…NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season…NBA’s evolving schedule plans complicated by CDC guidelines..Yankees minor league player tests positive for COVID-19

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Seahawks Linked to Former Vikings DT Linval Joseph Heavy.com

Peele: Varner shows more support for youth golfers Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

The countdown to the 2020-2021 season begins for Memphis 247 Sports

Egger: Bearcats fans can relate to the Dayton Flyers’ big missed opportunity The Athletic

NCAA official says men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets will not be released Philadelphia Inquirer

With prestige and contract bonuses on the line, why did the NCAA choose to not create March Madness brackets? Dallas Morning News

UH baseball under self-quarantine for coronavirus precautions Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Clemson’s spring football game officially postponed Raleigh News and Observer

Top 10 Greatest Final Fours of all-time: No. 10 — 1979 Atlanta Journal Constitution