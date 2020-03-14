Saturday, March 14, 2020

ECU AD Jon Gilbert speaks about ‘fluid’ situation; Gilbert addresses coronavirus concerns for Pirate Nation…Former ECU standout Linval Joseph cut by Minnesota Vikings…Linebacker Jordan Williams feels fortunate to take part in final CFL combine…Harold Varner III played one round before PGA Tour shut down THE PLAYERS Championship…Houston AD: ‘No playbook or manual for situation like this’…Duke’s Coach K: March Madness cancellation eliminates “one of the gifts that our country has”…NCAA to grant additional eligibility to spring-sports athletes…UNCW names Siddle new men’s basketball head coach; basketball team in quarantine…One USC athlete tested for coronavirus and another self-quarantined, Ray Tanner says…WSSU basketball team makes it back safely to campus after 60-hour odyssey…N.B.A. Stars and Owners Say They’ll Cover Workers’ Lost Wages
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The East Carolinian
- ECU AD Jon Gilbert speaks about ‘fluid’ situation
- ECU’s Virginia Hardy addresses student concerns over virus
- Students denied residence hall access until granted approval
Clay and Tyler break down ECU Athletics WNCT 9
ECU AD Jon Gilbert addresses coronavirus concerns for Pirate Nation WITN 7
Gilbert Delivers the Latest on Coronavirus and ECU Athletics Rivals
Charlotte golfer Harold Varner III played one round before PGA Tour shut down THE PLAYERS Championship Charlotte Observer
Linebacker Jordan Williams feels fortunate to take part in final CFL combine The Canadian Press
247 Sports
- No starting QB question looming this offseason for ECU
- ECU enters ‘uncharted territory’ along with rest of sports world
- On-campus, off-campus recruiting suspended: How it impacts ECU
- Former ECU standout Linval Joseph cut by Minnesota Vikings
Vikings release Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph to clear roughly $19 million in salary cap space CBS Sports
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
American Athletic Conference Announces Suspension of Spring Athletics Competition theamerican.org
March Sadness and the Unknown 247 Sports
Tampa Bay Times
- NCAA may grant extra year for athletes in spring sports
- USF cancels all team practices until at least April 5
- For now, we must cheer for safety rather than championships
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF athletics director Danny White hopes Knights can resume some spring sports
- UCF secondary returns a wealth of experience in 2020
Kushner: Final Tulane baseball game felt like any other, but amid uncertainty, that’s a gift NOLA.com
With the college basketball season meeting an abrupt end, what’s next for SMU hoops? Dallas Morning News
Memphis AD Laird Veatch on AAC basketball tournament getting canceled, spring football in limbo Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU coach Frank Haith on seniors not being able to play in postseason: ‘It broke my heart’ Tulsa World
Houston AD: ‘No playbook or manual for situation like this’ Houston Chronicle
Wichita Eagle
- Coronavirus has likely ended WSU’s spring sports. What comes next for the athletes?
- Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton among Wichita State players who are transferring
- ‘Coach and I didn’t have a great relationship’: Erik Stevenson speaks on WSU transfer
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
UNCW names Siddle new men’s basketball head coach WITN 7
Latest: UNC-Wilmington basketball team in quarantine WRAL
Duke’s Coach K: March Madness cancellation eliminates “one of the gifts that our country has” Raleigh News and Observer
One USC athlete tested for coronavirus and another self-quarantined, Ray Tanner says Columbia The State
Winston Salem Journal
- Ed Hardin: Sports shows the way by moving to the sideline
- Ram Ramblings: WSSU basketball team makes it back safely to campus after 60-hour odyssey
- Local colleges optimistic about NCAA committee’s work to restore lost eligibility
- App State AD on the coronavirus, student-athlete health and the Sun Belt’s ongoing decisions
- Wake Forest’s baseball season screeches to a halt after bus trip back from Coastal Carolina
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Having planned for Final Four hoopla, Mercedes-Benz Stadium goes quiet
- NCAA to grant additional eligibility to spring-sports athletes
- Inside the 24 hours that shook the hoops world
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- The MEAC joins conferences across the country in canceling its games. NSU, other local colleges lament loss of revenue, March Madness.
- “My career is over. Oh my gosh.” Abrupt end of sports seasons results in devastation, confusion for U.Va. coaches and athletes
South Carolina, Clemson spring football impacted by coronavirus Charleston Post and Courier
Washington Post
- What if Cinderella never made the ball? Ask Hofstra.
- Feinstein: NCAA will be fine. But for college basketball players, this is beyond sad.
- March Madness is worth billions to the NCAA and networks. Canceling will cost them.
- NCAA extends eligibility for many athletes whose seasons were cut short
- How did Mark Turgeon and the Terps handle the NCAA tournament cancellation? Together.
- Sports cancellations leave one group of fans particularly deflated: Vasectomy patients
