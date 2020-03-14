Saturday, March 14, 2020

ECU AD Jon Gilbert speaks about ‘fluid’ situation; Gilbert addresses coronavirus concerns for Pirate Nation…Former ECU standout Linval Joseph cut by Minnesota Vikings…Linebacker Jordan Williams feels fortunate to take part in final CFL combine…Harold Varner III played one round before PGA Tour shut down THE PLAYERS Championship…Houston AD: ‘No playbook or manual for situation like this’…Duke’s Coach K: March Madness cancellation eliminates “one of the gifts that our country has”…NCAA to grant additional eligibility to spring-sports athletes…UNCW names Siddle new men’s basketball head coach; basketball team in quarantine…One USC athlete tested for coronavirus and another self-quarantined, Ray Tanner says…WSSU basketball team makes it back safely to campus after 60-hour odyssey…N.B.A. Stars and Owners Say They’ll Cover Workers’ Lost Wages

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

The East Carolinian

Clay and Tyler break down ECU Athletics WNCT 9

ECU AD Jon Gilbert addresses coronavirus concerns for Pirate Nation WITN 7

Gilbert Delivers the Latest on Coronavirus and ECU Athletics Rivals

Charlotte golfer Harold Varner III played one round before PGA Tour shut down THE PLAYERS Championship Charlotte Observer

Linebacker Jordan Williams feels fortunate to take part in final CFL combine The Canadian Press

247 Sports

Vikings release Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph to clear roughly $19 million in salary cap space CBS Sports

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

American Athletic Conference Announces Suspension of Spring Athletics Competition theamerican.org

March Sadness and the Unknown 247 Sports

Tampa Bay Times

Orlando Sentinel

Kushner: Final Tulane baseball game felt like any other, but amid uncertainty, that’s a gift NOLA.com

With the college basketball season meeting an abrupt end, what’s next for SMU hoops? Dallas Morning News

Memphis AD Laird Veatch on AAC basketball tournament getting canceled, spring football in limbo Memphis Commercial Appeal

TU coach Frank Haith on seniors not being able to play in postseason: ‘It broke my heart’ Tulsa World

Houston AD: ‘No playbook or manual for situation like this’ Houston Chronicle

Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

UNCW names Siddle new men’s basketball head coach WITN 7

Latest: UNC-Wilmington basketball team in quarantine WRAL

Duke’s Coach K: March Madness cancellation eliminates “one of the gifts that our country has” Raleigh News and Observer

One USC athlete tested for coronavirus and another self-quarantined, Ray Tanner says Columbia The State

Winston Salem Journal

Atlanta Journal Constitution

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

South Carolina, Clemson spring football impacted by coronavirus Charleston Post and Courier

Washington Post