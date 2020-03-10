Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Burleson Named American Player-Of-The-Week…ECU basketball to face Memphis in first round of AAC Championship….AAC taking coronavirus precautions ahead of basketball tournament …Tulane baseball team on verge of historic start…UConn finishes off seven-year AAC run of perfection ….Tar Heels despise ‘last-place’ label entering ACC Tournament…Coronavirus halts Indian Wells tennis event with Charleston’s Volvo Car Open weeks away
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- Burleson Named American Player-Of-The-Week
- Pirates Head To Duke LAX For Tuesday Matinee
- Pirates M Tennis Prepares For California Trip
Burleson named American Player of the Week WNCT 9
WITN 7
- ECU basketball to face Memphis in first round of AAC Championship
- ECU baseball’s Burleson named AAC Player of the Week
247 Sports
Hidden figures: College students may be paying thousands in athletic fees and not know it NBC News
Purple and Gold Bus Tour connects researchers, agencies Washington Daily News
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UConn Defeats Cincinnati 87-53 To Win 2020 Women’s Basketball Championship
- Cincinnati’s Shawver, ECU’s Burleson Earn Baseball Weekly Honors
- UConn’s Vital, Memphis’ Achiuwa Earn Weekly Honors
- UConn’s Sappington, USF’s Corrick Claim American Softball Weekly Awards
- Cincinnati, Florida, Temple Players Earn Weekly Honors
Breaking down the AAC Tournament for Cincinnati basketball Cincinnati Enquirer
Mike Anthony: UConn finishes off seven-year AAC run of perfection Hartford Courant
Temple begins spring football practice on Tuesday: Here’s the complete rundown Philly.com
USF coach Jeff Scott dialing in on detail as spring drills begin Tampa Bay Times
AAC monitoring coronavirus; UCF to play in basketball tourney as planned Orlando Sentinel
NOLA.com
- Tulane baseball team on verge of historic start
- Tulane baseball beats Southern 10-2 to finish dominating sweep
Sonny Dykes: SMU football looking to add 5-6 more transfers Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- How to feed a Tiger: What it takes to fuel a Memphis basketball player
- AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco: Memphis weighed risks of independent resolution process
40 years ago today: TU hires Nolan Richardson Tulsa World
AAC taking coronavirus precautions ahead of basketball tournament Houston Chronicle
Making the tough decisions on who should be all-conference basketball picks in the AAC Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Your TV and streaming guide to the 2020 ACC Tournament
- The ACC tournament was made for us. It’s leaving a Coliseum-sized hole in North Carolina
- What to know ahead of UNC’s first-round ACC tournament game against Virginia Tech
Winston Salem Journal
- WSSU ready for adjustment from CIAA Tournament to the Division II NCAA Tournament
- An updated look at NCAA Tournament bubble teams and automatic bids
- Virginia Tech girds for rematch with North Carolina in ACC Tournament
- ACC Tournament and Greensboro: League salutes its past and present as it plans for its marquee event’s future
- ACC Tournament and Greensboro: Coliseum counters NBA arenas’ glitz with college atmosphere in an audition
- ACC Tournament and Greensboro: City makes pitch to keep Tournament Town brand strong in evolving league
- ACC Tournament and Greensboro: Who would be the host with the most?
Fayetteville Observer
- A look at the ACC teams still in search of a tournament title
- Tar Heels despise ‘last-place’ label entering ACC Tournament
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Sticking to the plan: Hokies coach stays true to season-long message despite struggles heading into ACC tourney
- U.Va.’s Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark earn All-ACC honors, along with Hokies freshman Landers Nolley
- ODU men open with FAU in Conference USA tourney, while ODU women have first-round bye
- MEAC basketball tournaments begin Tuesday at Scope. Norfolk State men and women have first-round byes.
‘Like a criminal’: Clemson linebacker’s ejection in title game was low point, but he’s back Charleston Post and Courier
