Saturday, March 7, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News
Pirates take opener at Charlotte, 14-4 Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- East Carolina Softball Drops Two At Fresno State Bulldog Classic
- No. 22 ECU Rolls Past Charlotte In Opener, 14-4
- Burgess Gets First Win In Sweep Of UNCW
- Pirates’ Season Ends With WBB Loss To Temple
ECU puts on offensive clinic in 14-4 win over Charlotte The East Carolinia
WNCT 9
- No. 22 East Carolina rolls past Charlotte in series opener
- Temple ends ECU Women’s season at American Tournament, 67-57
- American Conference honors Monk, Thompson from ECU
WITN 7
- No. 22 ECU baseball rolls past Charlotte in series opener, 14-4
- Temple ends season for ECU women’s basketball, 67-57
- ECU softball drops pair at Fresno State Bulldog Classic
- Monk, Thompson earn AAC postseason honors
UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU Washington Post
Preview: Knights Host ECU Sunday for Senior Day UCF Knights
ECU Dispatches Charlotte 14-4 in Weekend Series Opener Rivals
247 Sports
- No. 22 ECU routs Charlotte 14-4 to open series
- Pirates aiming to finish regular season strong
- Three-star center ‘excited’ after ECU offer
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Temple Defeats ECU 67-57 In First Round Of American Women’s Basketball Championship
- Memphis Defeats SMU 76-65 To Close 2020 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
- Wichita State Ousts Houston 72-64 In Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
- Tulane Downs Tulsa 67-61 In Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
- UConn’s Walker Named 2020 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year
USF to recognize Laquincy Rideau, Antun Maricevic on senior night Tampa Bay Times
Women’s City Six: Villanova, Temple advance in conference tournaments Philadelphia Inquirer
NOLA.com
- Braden Olthoff dominant again as Tulane routs Southern
- Tulane women advance to AAC quarterfinals with win over Tulsa; here’s what’s next
- Tulane running back Corey Dauphine granted six year of eligibility
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Penny Hardaway believes an at-large bid is at stake for Tigers in game at Houston
- P.D. Miller won’t see Memphis basketball reach its goals, but he can still feel its mission
Women’s basketball: Tulane ends Tulsa’s season with 67-61 win at AAC Tournament Tulsa World
‘Underneath the microscope’: Bracketologists give their opinion on Wichita State Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
NC State takes care of business with win over Wake Forest Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- Deacons don’t put forth effort in 20-point loss at N.C. State, but maintain they’re not distracted by speculation about Coach Danny Manning’s future
- WSSU assistant coaches, Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson, help behind the scenes to make Rams successful
Fayetteville Observer
- Wolfpack wallops Wake Forest on Senior Night
- Demon Deacons fall in dismal finale
- ‘A voice that everyone listens to’: Duke’s Robinson provides leadership beyond limited playing time
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Jermaine Marrow’s huge night leads Hampton to within one win of a surprising return to the NCAA tournament
- U.Va. aiming for a share of 3rd straight regular season title; Hokies look to avoid ACC tourney opening round
- Norfolk State men and women have first-round byes in MEAC tournament
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson men collapse late, fall to Georgia Tech in regular season finale
- College Baseball Roundup: Clemson wins ACC opener
Charlotte 49ers basketball team continues to round into form as postseason approaches Charlotte Observer
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- UGA’s Season of the Ant Man has yielded very little
- Tech shows its character with a breezy win over Pitt
