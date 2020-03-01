Ole Miss edges Pirates

GREENVILLE — East Carolina had the tying run in scoring position with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday, but a ground out sealed a 2-1 win for Ole Miss in the Keith LeClair Classic.

The No. 13 Rebels (9-1) meet Indiana (6-2) on Sunday at 11 a.m in a matchup of the event’s 2-0 teams.

The 17th-ranked Pirates (7-3) take on High Point (5-6) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Panthers were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Hoosiers on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

All of the scoring between ECU and Ole Miss came in the first two innings.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Lane Hoover reached on an error. A sacrifice bunt by Zach Agnos was misplayed, allowing Hoover to go to third. Hoover scored on a ground out by Christian Smallwood.

Tim Elko had an RBI double to tie the score in the top of the second and the go-ahead run scored later in the frame on a sacrifice fly by Jerrion Ealy.

Gunner Hoglund (2-0) went six innings for the win. Tyler Smith (1-1) started for ECU and lasted three and two-thirds innings, striking out five. Left-hander C.J. Mayhue pitched the next three and one-third innings for the Pirates with six whiffs.

Each team had six hits. Alec Burleson was 2-for-4 for the Pirates.

The Pirates were errroless while the Rebels committed three errors. Ole Miss left 10 runners on base while ECU stranded nine.

The Pirates took a 3-2 road win over the Rebels on March 6 last season.