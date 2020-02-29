Hoosiers down ECU, 11-5

GREENVILLE — Indiana took a 4-3 lead over East Carolina on a 2-run homer by Grant Richardson in the third inning and the Hoosiers went on to an 11-5 win in the Keith LeClair Classic on Friday at Clark-LeCalir Stadium.

A 3-run homer by Drew Ashley in the eighth extended Indiana’s lead to 11-5 and completed the scoring.

The No. 17 Pirates fell to 7-2 going into the second day of the event honoring the late ECU coach. The Pirates all wore jerseys with No. 23, which was LeClair’s number.

ECU continues play in the round robin format on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. matchup against Ole Miss (8-1). The Rebels defeated High Point, 6-2, in the opening game on Friday.

The Panthers (5-5) face Indiana (6-4) on Saturday at noon.

After the Hoosiers scored twice in the top of the first on Friday, the Pirates answered with a 3-run second as Seth Caddell, Nick Barber and Zach Agnos had RBIs.

Skyler Brooks scored on a wild pitch and Alec Burleson had an RBI single as ECU closed within 6-5 in the fourth.

Pirates coach Cliff Godwin was ejected in the bottom of the sixth for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Macon Hammond.

Burleson (1-1) started on the mound and was charged with six earned runs in two and two-thirds innings.

The Hoosiers had a 15-9 lead in hits. Lane Hoover and Agnos each had two hits in the loss.