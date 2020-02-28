Saturday, February 29, 2020

Indiana Defeats No. 17 ECU In Keith LeClair Classic, 11-5…MBB Closes Out Home Slate Against UConn; Sid Wilson suspension leaves UConn to face East Carolina with 7 players…Pirates Host Tulane In WBB Home Finale…
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Indiana Defeats No. 17 ECU In Keith LeClair Classic, 11-5
- ECU MBB Closes Out Home Slate Against UConn
- Pirates Host Tulane In WBB Home Finale
- ECU Strikes Gold On Day One Of AAC Indoor Championships
- East Carolina Wins Two At Liberty Spring Classic
- PIrates Lose 4-3 WTennis Heartbreaker Against Elon
- Ellis To Coach ECU Cornerbacks
- Pirates LAX Try To Win Fifth Straight At VCU
The East Carolinian
Godwin ejected, Pirates fall to Indiana in LeClair Classic opener WNCT 9
WITN 7
- Indiana tops No. 17 ECU baseball in Keith LeClair Classic, 11-5
- ECU softball extends winning streak to six
- Ellis to coach ECU football cornerbacks
Rivals
- ECU Falls to Indiana 11-5
- PI Preview: ECU Hosts UConn
- Steve Ellis Officially Named New Cornerbacks Coach at ECU
247 Sports
- Indiana tops No. 17 ECU in Keith LeClair Classic opener, 11-5
- Indiana 11, ECU 5: How it looked from the dugouts
- Ole Miss 6, High Point 2: How it looked from the dugouts
- Pirates looking to close home slate on high note
- GSU Football Releases Full 2020 Schedule
Sid Wilson suspension leaves UConn to face East Carolina with 7 players Hartford Courant
Men’s basketball gameday: UConn at East Carolina Stamford Advocate
Men’s Basketball: Huskies make their final trek to ECU The UConn Daily Campus
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Indiana downs Pirates on opening day of tourney
- Ellis tabbed as CBs coach
- LeClair event brings more national appeal
UNH basketball coach Herrion sets school record for wins Concord Monitor
Around the American Athletic Conference
Houston Men, ECU Women Lead After Day 1 Of Indoor Track & Field theamerican.org
How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 25 Houston Cincinnati Enquirer
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF football kicks off spring practice aiming to improve on 2019 season
- UCF vs. Georgia Tech football game moved to Friday, Sept. 18
Monty Scott has found his footing for Temple Philadelphia Inquirer
Tulane ace Braden Olthoff part of Green Wave’s first no-hitter since 2005 NOLA.com
The transfer portal’s impact was already felt in Texas. A new proposal could soon ‘change the complete scope of college football’ Dallas Morning News
Penny Hardaway says he should have gotten a technical foul by now during frustrating stretch Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU basketball: For forward Martins Igbanu, a home away from home Tulsa World
UH’s athletic events remain on schedule despite water outage Houston Chronicle
Marlins Man to donate $5,000 worth of seats to Wichita for Wind Surge home opener Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Washington Post
- For Terps, ‘College GameDay’ on cusp of March could be start of something big
- A complete list of Maryland basketball’s cardiac comebacks (so far)
Raleigh News and Observer
- New coordinator, new offense, lots of learning this spring for NC State football
- Clemson coach Monte Lee recaps Tigers’ dominant series-opening win over USC
- Homer-happy Clemson controls series opener, tops South Carolina
CIAA tournament: Fayetteville State upsets Johnson C. Smith, makes title game Charlotte Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- Changing of a tire and evolution of a father-son relationship: Brandon Childress’ career as a Wake Forest basketball legacy approaches final stage
- CIAA Tournament notes: No talks about expansion in light of N.C. A&T’s decision to leave MEAC
- App State has its 2020 football schedule. Here’s what to know about it.
- CIAA Tournament run for WSSU women comes to an end with a loss to Fayetteville State in the semifinals
- Home openers and Big Four games prove revealing
Fayetteville Observer
- Keeling kicks up contributions for Tar Heels
- Blue Devils’ position wavers in ACC
- FSU men down J.C. Smith to reach CIAA finals
- N.C. State tends to have close games with Pittsburgh
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Surging Virginia hosts wounded No. 7 Duke, while Hokies still seek first win against Louisville
- ACC This Week: Virginia visits Duke and North Carolina tries to avoid the conference basement
- Old Dominion seeks consistency as regular season winds down
Leave a comment