Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Pirates MBB Looks To Make It Two In A Row Against USF…USF snaps Pirate women’s win streak with 81-52 win…No. 17 ECU Tops Elon On The Road, 7-2…SMU, Tulsa Earn Home Wins Tuesday Night…Naval Academy to hold services for Midshipman First Class David Forney next Tuesday…One wild night in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest upsets No. 7 Duke in 2OT…N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid…The Panthers haven’t committed to Cam Newton as their starter, despite what you heard…Tiger Woods relishing his reign here 44 days until next Masters …Alex Ovechkin makes it 701 goals and adds the shootout winner as the Capitals edge the Jets…David Ayres sounds warning siren for Canes but Stars win game 4-1

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Worrell, Colmore propel ECU over Elon 7-2 The East Carolinian

ECU Picks Up 4th Straight Win With a 7-2 Victory Over Elon Rivals

Around the American Athletic Conference

David Collins is now USF’s No. 10 career scorer. Can he hit top five? Tampa Bay Times

UCF basketball pushes to get back on track at UConn Orlando Sentinel

Is the NIT in UConn’s future? Final games, including Wednesday vs. Central Florida, will hold clues Hartford Courant

Tulane’s Darnell Mooney eager to put his game speed to the test at the combine NOLA.com

Memphis left its loss at SMU ‘angry,’ but it’s likely too late for these Tigers to change Memphis Commercial Appeal

Memphis’ disappointing season continues in pivotal loss to SMU 247 Sports

TU men’s basketball: Hurricane moves into tie for AAC lead with hard-fought win over Tulane Tulsa World

Naval Academy to hold services for Midshipman First Class David Forney next Tuesday Annapolis Capital

Wichita State basketball still in search of answers for its late-game offense Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Hokies want to salvage their season, while U.Va. keeps NCAA tourney in sights as Commonwealth rivals clash again Hampton Roads Daily Press

College baseball: Citadel rolls past rival CSU; Tigers take first loss Charleston Post and Courier

