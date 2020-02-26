Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Pirates MBB Looks To Make It Two In A Row Against USF…USF snaps Pirate women’s win streak with 81-52 win…No. 17 ECU Tops Elon On The Road, 7-2…SMU, Tulsa Earn Home Wins Tuesday Night…Naval Academy to hold services for Midshipman First Class David Forney next Tuesday…One wild night in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest upsets No. 7 Duke in 2OT…N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid…The Panthers haven’t committed to Cam Newton as their starter, despite what you heard…Tiger Woods relishing his reign here 44 days until next Masters …Alex Ovechkin makes it 701 goals and adds the shootout winner as the Capitals edge the Jets…David Ayres sounds warning siren for Canes but Stars win game 4-1
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
- Recruiting Evaluation: Class of 2020 Defense
Defensive class caps off sterling recruiting effort
- Baseball News
Pirates win at Elon, 7-2
ecupirates.com
- Pirates MBB Looks To Make It Two In A Row Against USF
- Lady Pirates’ Winning Streak Ends At USF
- No. 17 ECU Tops Elon On The Road, 7-2
- ECU LAX Hosts Longwood On Wednesday Afternoon
Worrell, Colmore propel ECU over Elon 7-2 The East Carolinian
WNCT 9
WITN 7
ECU Picks Up 4th Straight Win With a 7-2 Victory Over Elon Rivals
247 Sports
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
David Collins is now USF’s No. 10 career scorer. Can he hit top five? Tampa Bay Times
UCF basketball pushes to get back on track at UConn Orlando Sentinel
Is the NIT in UConn’s future? Final games, including Wednesday vs. Central Florida, will hold clues Hartford Courant
Tulane’s Darnell Mooney eager to put his game speed to the test at the combine NOLA.com
Dallas Morning News
- After completing series sweep of Memphis, Mustangs can chart own path to first-round bye in conference tournament
- Photos: Impressive defensive display leads SMU to win over Memphis
- SMU alum donates $5 million for new soccer and track stadium
Memphis left its loss at SMU ‘angry,’ but it’s likely too late for these Tigers to change Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis’ disappointing season continues in pivotal loss to SMU 247 Sports
TU men’s basketball: Hurricane moves into tie for AAC lead with hard-fought win over Tulane Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
Naval Academy to hold services for Midshipman First Class David Forney next Tuesday Annapolis Capital
Wichita State basketball still in search of answers for its late-game offense Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- One wild night in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest upsets No. 7 Duke in 2OT
- There’s nothing wrong with North Carolina that N.C. State can’t fix
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest upends No. 7 Duke in double overtime behind Childress’ late-game heroics
- Childress, Demon Deacons stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OT
- Brooks, N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid
- Ed Hardin: State falls on its face, loses to Carolina again in a fading rivalry
Fayetteville Observer
Hokies want to salvage their season, while U.Va. keeps NCAA tourney in sights as Commonwealth rivals clash again Hampton Roads Daily Press
Washington Post
- Vermont basketball is a cure for common, cold sports arenas
- Anthony Cowan Jr. never wants to leave the court, and Maryland wouldn’t have it any other way
- George Mason hangs tough with No. 4 Dayton but can’t seal the deal
College baseball: Citadel rolls past rival CSU; Tigers take first loss Charleston Post and Courier
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia Tech linebackers looking for playmakers
- Georgia Tech’s defense scratches out win over Clemson
- Despite UGA’s struggles, Anthony Edwards’ stock remains high
