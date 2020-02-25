Tuesday, February 25, 2020

No. 17 ECU Travels To Elon For Tuesday Match-Up…Alec Burleson is looking more like an ace with each start …ECU softball coach reaches 100th career win…Steve Ellis to join Mike Houston’s staff as assistant coach…ECU Puts Winning Streak On The Line At USF…East Carolina, UConn, Vanderbilt Players Take Women’s Lacrosse Awards…Wolfpack balances hindsight in focusing on Tar Heels…Michael Jordan’s tribute to Kobe Bryant provided the ultimate validation to the Lakers legend…Hours after honoring Kobe at memorial, Oregon’s Ionescu made NCAA history on court…Ayres lives out the dream of Canes’ emergency goalie at PNC Arena…
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
From the Anchor Desk
Pirate Nation glowing after big weekend Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- No. 17 ECU Travels To Elon For Tuesday Match-Up
- An Update From AD Jon Gilbert
- Pallozzi, Vernon Earn AAC Weekly Honors
- ECU Puts Winning Streak On The Line At USF
The East Carolinian
- ECU softball coach reaches 100th career win
- Alec Burleson is looking more like an ace with each start
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs USF Rivals
247 Sports
- Steve Ellis to join Mike Houston’s staff as assistant coach
- ECU still has plenty to play for as regular season winds down
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- East Carolina, UConn, Vanderbilt Players Take Women’s Lacrosse Awards
- UCF’s Cody, USF’s Corrick Named Softball Weekly Award Winners
- Tulane’s Olthoff, UCF’s Rathbone Earn Baseball Weekly Awards
- Tulane’s Hightower, Memphis’ Achiuwa Earn Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards
- UConn’s Walker, Makurat Sweep Weekly Women’s Basketball Awards
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Cincinnati basketball’s ‘veteran group’ isn’t done yet after Wichita State win
- Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell promotes ex-St. Xavier star Greg Scruggs as d-line coach
USF’s Mitch Wilcox: Lack of targets, production in 2019 was ‘frustrating at times’ Tampa Bay Times
UCF baseball sweep of Auburn vaults Knights into top 25 Orlando Sentinel
UConn remains No. 6 in AP women’s basketball poll; Huskies sweep AAC weekly honors Hartford Courant
Change of course: Tulane making shots during two-game win streak NOLA.com
Where it’s all gone wrong for Memphis … and what this season says about coach Penny HardawayYAHOO!
How to watch Memphis’ matchup against SMU 247 Sports
Korita’s recent scoring providing a boost for TU Tulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Wolfpack balances hindsight in focusing on Tar Heels Fayetteville Observer
Roy Williams uncertain of Garrison Brooks’ status for Tuesday’s game against NC State Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- Hours after honoring Kobe at memorial, Oregon’s Ionescu made NCAA history on court
- Memorable moments from Kobe Bryant’s memorial: Tears from a comic, a mom and a legend
- Wake plays Duke on Tuesday. Here are 5 things to know:
