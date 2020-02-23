Pirates complete sweep

GREENVILLE — East Carolina took both ends of a Sunday doubleheader at Clark-LeClair Stadium to complete a 3-game sweep of Georgia Southern.

After holding on for a 3-2 win in the first game, the Pirates dominated with a 10-2 victory in the second game.

ECU, ranked as high as No. 16 nationally, improved to 6-1 going into a matchup at Elon on Tuesday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

First game

The Pirates scored three runs in the first two innings.

Thomas Francisco had a 2-run homer to right field in the first after a 2-out single by Alec Burleson.

A double down the left field line by Ryder Giles scored Seth Caddell, who led off the bottom of the second with a ground-rule double.\

C.J. Mayhue pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win and Giles came to the mound from shortstop to pick up his first save. Mayhue recorded three of ECU’s five strikeouts.

Mason McWhorter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for Georgia Southern’s first run in the fifth.

Parker Biederer had am RBI single for the Eagles in the eighth before Giles came in and got out of a bases-loaded jam.

Francisco went 2-for-4 as ECU had a 7-6 lead in hits.

Second game

Four runs in the first and six more in the third put ECU in command.

Zach Agnos and Burleson had singles in the first before the Pirates took a 1-0 lead on a single by Francisco. Bryson Worrell connected for a 3-run homer to right for a 4-0 lead.

Giles and Burleson each had 2-run singles in the third.

Jake Kuchmaner (2-0) started and went three innings for the win. He threw 46 pitches. Seven ECU hurlers combined for nine strikeouts.

Burleson went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Francisco and catcher Ben Newton each had two hits.

Chandler Davis homered for Georgia Southern (3-4) in the sixth. Davis had an RBI single in the seventh.