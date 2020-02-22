Saturday, February 22, 2020

Pirates Slip To Second On Day Three Of The American Championships…MTennis Stays Undefeated At Home With 5-2 Win…Weekend Schedule Altered For Baseball And Softball Games; ECU Hosts Georgia Southern In Three-Game Series…Off-field issues overshadowing positives within ECU’s program…Navy football mourns offensive lineman David Forney, who died on Naval Academy campus Thursday …Tigers gearing up for No. 22 Houston, their first chance at a signature win since November…No. 1 Baylor ready for No. 3 Kansas in Big 12′s big showdown…American women seek more than $66M in damages from US Soccer…The Miracle on Ice arena still pulses with magic, even for those who see it every day…Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Are Fighting, but Also Bringing Rivals Together

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

Weather forces more changes to ECU weekend sports schedule WNCT 9

UPDATE: Weekend scheduled altered again for ECU baseball and softball WITN 7

Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Temple Rivals

Temple looks to sweep ECU Washington Post

Women’s basketball: How to watch East Carolina at Temple CBS Sports

247 Sports

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Navy football mourns offensive lineman David Forney, who died on Naval Academy campus Thursday Annapolis Capital

theamerican.org

Tampa Bay Times

UCF basketball eager to build on biggest win of season with home game against Tulane Orlando Sentinel

Philadelphia Inquirer

Can losing be fun? UConn men remain worth watching, and other takeaways from double overtime loss at Temple Hartford Courant

Turnaround? Tulane men’s hoops looks to build on streak-busting win against SMU NOLA.com

Tigers gearing up for No. 22 Houston, their first chance at a signature win since November Memphis Commercial Appeal

Men’s basketball preview: No. 22 Houston at Memphis Houston Chronicle

Tulsa World

‘He’s definitely elite’: Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique is keeping the post-up alive Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Duke’s Bryce Jarvis fans 15 in Blue Devils’ first perfect game ESPN

Winston Salem Journal

Fayetteville Observer

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Columbia The State

Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Associated Press