Saturday, February 22, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- Pirates Slip To Second On Day Three Of The American Championships
- ECU MTennis Stays Undefeated At Home With 5-2 Win
- UPDATE: Weekend Schedule Altered For Baseball And Softball Games
- No. 16 ECU Hosts Georgia Southern In Three-Game Series
- Inaugural Pirate “Baby Race” to be held at men’s basketball game
- Lady Pirates Prepare For Matchup With Temple
Weather forces more changes to ECU weekend sports schedule WNCT 9
UPDATE: Weekend scheduled altered again for ECU baseball and softball WITN 7
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Temple Rivals
Temple looks to sweep ECU Washington Post
Women’s basketball: How to watch East Carolina at Temple CBS Sports
247 Sports
- Gilbert discusses altering of ECU-App 2021 opener
- Off-field issues overshadowing positives within ECU’s program
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Navy football mourns offensive lineman David Forney, who died on Naval Academy campus Thursday Annapolis Capital
theamerican.org
- Navy Football Mourns Passing of All-Conference Offensive Guard David Forney
- UH Extends Lead, UC Into The Men’s Top Spot At American Swim and Dive
- Watson’s Eight Goals Push UConn LAX Past UMass Lowell Friday
Tampa Bay Times
- USF men fall at Wichita State for third loss in a row
- USF spring football game remaining on campus
- How Florida, FSU, USF and UCF could benefit from NCAA transfer proposal
- Does USF own the AAC’s toughest football schedule?
UCF basketball eager to build on biggest win of season with home game against Tulane Orlando Sentinel
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Temple football players give back as they mentor Camden youngsters during spring semester
- Four Temple football players heading to NFL combine
- Temple football team to visit Navy in AAC opener
Can losing be fun? UConn men remain worth watching, and other takeaways from double overtime loss at Temple Hartford Courant
Turnaround? Tulane men’s hoops looks to build on streak-busting win against SMU NOLA.com
Tigers gearing up for No. 22 Houston, their first chance at a signature win since November Memphis Commercial Appeal
Men’s basketball preview: No. 22 Houston at Memphis Houston Chronicle
Tulsa World
- TU opens pivotal three-game homestand against SMU on Saturday
- Guerin Emig: Bingo Smith has a story as worthy as his place in TU basketball history
‘He’s definitely elite’: Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique is keeping the post-up alive Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- NC State was ‘hungry’ in its win over Duke. Can it stay that way against Florida State?
- How a call from Roy Williams helped Muffet McGraw put this season into perspective
Duke’s Bryce Jarvis fans 15 in Blue Devils’ first perfect game ESPN
Winston Salem Journal
- App State offensive line getting used to having their new position coach with their old one too
- Ram Ramblings: All CIAA Tournament games will be live streamed next week for a fee
Fayetteville Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Old Dominion heads into bonus play as the Monarchs brace for final C-USA stretch
- Reeling after 3OT loss to Miami, Hokies have daunting chore at Duke, while U.Va. looks to stay hot
- Players from Senegal and Greece took different paths to Norfolk State, give Spartans international flair
Columbia The State
- 5 intriguing early enrollee Gamecocks to watch as spring practice gets under way
- South Carolina-LSU basketball: How, what to watch with big upset chance today
- Gamecocks fall in extras to Northwestern for first loss of the season
- Gamecocks officially hire Rod Wilson to complete coaching staff; roles shuffled again
Atlanta Journal Constitution
The Associated Press
-
No. 1 Baylor ready for No. 3 Kansas in Big 12′s big showdown
-
-
-
Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
