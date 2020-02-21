Friday, February 21, 2020

ECU Maintains Hold On First Place At The American Swimming and Diving Championships…ECU LAX Tries To Continue Winning Streak At Campbell…East Carolina vs. Marshall Moved to Aug. 29 to Honor 1970 Plane Crash Victims…Off-field issues overshadowing positives within ECU’s program…Doubleheader will begin next series…Temple defeats Connecticut in a double overtime thriller…Jimmy V said championships would return to NC State. For 30 years, Wolfpack still wait…Hornets overcome Graham’s scoreless game to beat the Bulls, win third game in a row…Alex Ovechkin scores goal No. 699, but the Capitals fall to the Canadiens in overtime…Redskins release tight end Jordan Reed, ending his seven-year stint with the team…Ron Rivera wanted to learn about a winning culture, so he went to Jimmie Johnson’s garage
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST
Pirates regroup from stumble in Buies Creek Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- ECU Maintains Hold On First Place At The American Swimming and Diving Championships
- ECU WGolf Set To Participate In Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational
- ECU LAX Tries To Continue Winning Streak At Campbell
- East Carolina SB Hosts 2020 Pirate Invitational Beginning Saturday
- Marshall-East Carolina Game Moved To Aug. 29
East Carolina vs. Marshall Moved to Aug. 29 to Honor 1970 Plane Crash Victims Bleacher Report
Rivals
- Chance Purvis Suspended From ECU Football Team After Arrest
247 Sports
- Off-field issues overshadowing positives within ECU’s program
- Mike Houston closing in on filling out ECU’s staff
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- ECU, Houston Remain In Front Of Swim And Dive Field Following Day Two
- Temple, Wichita State Earn MBB Wins Thursday Night
- SMU’s Osborne Secures Season’s First Men’s Weekly Golf Honor
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Tre Scott of Cincinnati Bearcats makes Rothstein’s ’10 least appreciated players’ list
- Doc’s Morning Line: Strange team, strange season for John Brannen, UC Bearcats
USF men fall at Wichita State for third loss in a row Tampa Bay Times
Pretty in pink: Jaime Echenique superb again, leads Wichita State to third straight win Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Temple defeats Connecticut in a double overtime thriller
- Temple 93, UConn 89 (2OT): Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ win
UConn men keep on fighting, but lose in double overtime at Temple, 93-89 Hartford Courant
Orlando Sentinel
Baseball notebook: Confident Green Wave looking to reverse California history NOLA.com
Memphis Tigers get first commitment for 2021 football class Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU men’s tennis: Hurricane knocks off Arkansas on Wednesday Tulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Charlotte Observer
- Jimmy V said championships would return to NC State. For 30 years, Wolfpack still wait
- NC State’s Doeren talks about coaching changes
- ACC tournament watch: Where things stand with 2 weeks remaining in regular season
- 5 curiosities for USC football this spring: These small things will get big attention
- Leonard Hamilton has a secret vice that keeps the Florida State basketball coach young
- Tevin Mack’s road to Clemson was long. Closer to home and more mature, he belongs
- Wrestler adds to abuse allegations against university doctor
Winston Salem Journal
- Rob Colon, rest of seniors will play final home game of the season at the Gaines Center on Saturday afternoon
- My Take On Wake: 10 Deacons to watch in spring practices
Sapakoff: College of Charleston basketball star’s tattoos symbolize his loyalty Charleston Post and Courier
