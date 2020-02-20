Thursday, February 20, 2020

Marshall-ECU game date moved; will commemorate 50th anniversary of plane crash…Pirates bats held in check, fall to Campbell 7-2…Pirates Suffer Tough Loss At Memphis…ECU Women overcome slow start and roll past Tulsa, 59-42…Chance Purvis Suspended From ECU Football Team After Arrest…No. 22 Houston Moves into First Place with Win over Tulsa…NC State beating Duke shows what might have been. And maybe what still could be….Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash…Roger Federer to Miss French Open After Knee Surgery
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
- The Bradsher Beat
ECU lacrosse program sheds its novelty tag
- Basketball News
Memphis run tops Pirates, 77-73
ecupirates.com
- Pirates Suffer Tough Loss At Memphis
- Monk Sets ECU Career Steals Mark In 59-42 WBB Win
- Campbell Defeats No. 16 ECU, 7-2
- ECU Leads Men’s Field After Day One Of American Championships
- Pirates WTennis Drop 4-3 Thriller At App State
- Schedule Changes Announced For ECU Athletics Events
- Pirates Host Bryant And Georgia Southern
- Lynch Accepts NFL Coaching Position
- Pirates Ranked No. 48 By ITA
The East Carolinian
- ECU, Marshall move season opener to Aug. 29
- Pirates lose third in a row against Memphis
- Pirates bats held in check, fall to Campbell 7-2
- ECU Athletics unveils PeeDee’s Sensory Room
WNCT 9
- ECU Women overcome slow start and roll past Tulsa, 59-42
- Pirates fall at Memphis, 77-73
- No. 16 ECU drops first road game, 7-2 at Campbell
WITN 7
- ECU football player arrested on felony charges
- Campbell defeats No. 16 ECU baseball, 7-2
- Achiuwa scores 24 to lift Memphis past ECU basketball, 77-73
- Monk sets career steals mark in ECU’s 59-42 win over Tulsa
Tigers finally win a close one, knocking off East Carolina to snap 3-game losing streak WREG
Rivals
- ECU vs Marshall Moved to Aug. 29 to Honor Tragic Plane Crash
- Chance Purvis Suspended From ECU Football Team After Arrest
- Tristen Newton Scores 23 Points in a 77-73 Loss to Memphis
- ECU Falls to Campbell 7-2
247 Sports
- Marshall-ECU season opener moved to Aug. 29
- Pirates hoping to have more of an answer for Navy with Harrell
- ECU drops hard-fought game at Memphis
- Memphis avoids disaster vs. ECU, snaps three-game losing streak
- Top performers from Memphis’ five-point win over East Carolina
- ECU suffers first loss of season at Campbell
- ECU DE Chance Purvis arrested, charged with kidnapping
- ECU’s 2021 opener versus App State moved to Thursday, Sept. 2
- Way-Too-Early Game-by-Game Predictions for ECU’s 2020 schedule
Marshall-ECU game date moved; will commemorate 50th anniversary of plane crash Herald-Dispatch
Marshall football: Herd game vs. ECU moved up for national TV broadcast Charleston Gazette-Mail
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- No. 22 Houston Moves into First Place with Win over Tulsa
- No. 13 SMU, No. 32 UH, No. 36 USF Enjoy Top Finishes In Loaded Fields
- AMERICAN SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS ON ADN
- SMU’s Osborne Secures Season’s First Men’s Weekly Golf Honor
UCF Knocks Off the Bearcats in Cincinnati for the First Time in OT BCSNN
Tulsa loses Haith, Joiner to ejections, then game to No. 22 Houston 76-43 Tulsa World
Caleb Mills sparks UH in rout of Tulsa Houston Chronicle
‘They have no interest’: WSU AD tired of stalled basketball talks with K-State Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- NC State beating Duke shows what might have been. And maybe what still could be.
- How Dave Doeren, NC State football are preparing for spring practice after offseason of change
- Former UNC baseball player hired as an ACC Network analyst
Winston Salem Journal
- My Take On Wake: 10 Deacons to watch in spring practices
- 5 things to know for Wake Forest’s baseball series at Long Beach State
- Ed Hardin: State kicks Duke and reboots its entire season
- Johnson, Daniels help NC State rout No. 6 Duke 88-66
U.Va. scores easy victory against Boston College on strength of best shooting night of the season Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Clemson set to pay seven-figure buyout to Wyoming after scheduling 2021 Georgia game Saturday Down South
Charleston Post and Courier
- South Carolina comes up short at Mississippi State
- Citadel freshmen provide hope even as Bulldogs hit 0-15 in SoCon
- Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
