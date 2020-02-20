Campbell tops ECU, 7-2

GREENVILLE — No. 19 East Carolina halted a William & Mary threat in the top of the eighth to complete a season-opening 3-game sweep of the Tribe with a 7-4 win at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Sunday.

After RBI singles by Thomas Francisco and Connor Norby in the bottom of the seventh had given the Pirates a 7-2 lead, the visitors answered with a pair of runs in the eighth and had the bases loaded with one out.

Ryder Giles came to the mound and took care of the jam with two strikeouts. Seven ECU pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts.

Alec Burleson and Thomas Francisco had RBI singles in a 3-run first inning and the Pirates led the rest of the way. Burleson scored in the third on a fielder’s choice by Seth Caddell for a 4-0 advantage.

Norby had a solo homer in the sixth for a 5-2 ECU lead.

Francisco and Norby finished with two hits and two RBIs each to lead the Pirates offensively.

Junior left-hander Jake Kuchmaner started and was limited to two innings as a precaution following some soreness. He was credited with the win, striking out two of the seven batters he faced.

Cam Colmore was at the end of the progression to the mound and got his first collegiate save with one whiff in the ninth.

ECU plays its first road game at Campbell (1-2) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.