Wednesday, February 19, 2020

UNCG baseball (and former ECU) coach Billy Godwin recovering from stroke…ECU Announces 2020 Football Schedule; Pirates scheduled for three non-Saturday games…Pirate MBB Ready To Tangle With The Tigers; Tigers coach Penny Hardaway weighs in on scrutiny, speculation and sense of urgency…Lady Pirates Return Home To Host Tulsa…Report: Ex-USF coach Charlie Strong joins Alabama staff…NCAA transfers may no longer have to sit a year as the current ‘unsustainable’ system appears to be on its way out…Clemson, Georgia announce season-opening game in Charlotte for 2021…Duke and Florida State are potential NCAA tournament play-in games for NC State…Dave Odom ready – even if words can’t capture feelings – for banner ceremony and celebration of 1995 team at Wake Forest…Greg Olsen agrees to deal with Seahawks, passing up Redskins and Bills…Drew Brees says he’ll return to Saints, which could lead to Teddy Bridgewater’s exit…Carolina Hurricanes blast the Nashville Predators…The lesson from Ryan Newman’s wreck at Daytona? NASCAR’s safer but still dangerous.

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Around the American Athletic Conference

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

