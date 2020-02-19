Wednesday, February 19, 2020

UNCG baseball (and former ECU) coach Billy Godwin recovering from stroke…ECU Announces 2020 Football Schedule; Pirates scheduled for three non-Saturday games…Pirate MBB Ready To Tangle With The Tigers; Tigers coach Penny Hardaway weighs in on scrutiny, speculation and sense of urgency…Lady Pirates Return Home To Host Tulsa…Report: Ex-USF coach Charlie Strong joins Alabama staff…NCAA transfers may no longer have to sit a year as the current ‘unsustainable’ system appears to be on its way out…Clemson, Georgia announce season-opening game in Charlotte for 2021…Duke and Florida State are potential NCAA tournament play-in games for NC State…Dave Odom ready – even if words can’t capture feelings – for banner ceremony and celebration of 1995 team at Wake Forest…Greg Olsen agrees to deal with Seahawks, passing up Redskins and Bills…Drew Brees says he’ll return to Saints, which could lead to Teddy Bridgewater’s exit…Carolina Hurricanes blast the Nashville Predators…The lesson from Ryan Newman’s wreck at Daytona? NASCAR’s safer but still dangerous.
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Recruiting Evaluation: Class of 2020 Offense
Gifted QBs, RBs headline offensive signees Bonesville.net
UNCG baseball (and former ECU) coach Billy Godwin recovering from stroke Greensboro News & Record
ecupirates.com
- ECU Announces 2020 Football Schedule
- Pirate MBB Ready To Tangle With The Tigers
- Lady Pirates Return Home To Host Tulsa
- ECU Swimming & Diving Heads To The American Championships In Houston
- ECU MGolf Concludes Play At Puerto Rico Classic
The East Carolinian
3 ECU football games set for ESPN Fayetteville Observer
American releases 2020 football schedules WNCT 9
ECU football announces 2020 schedule WITN 7
Women’s basketball: Tulsa visits East Carolina on Wednesday night Tulsa World
East Carolina releases football schedule Hampton Roads Daily Press
NCAA Tournament bracketology East Carolina vs. Memphis: Tigers’ at-large hopes fading SportsLine
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway weighs in on scrutiny, speculation and sense of urgency Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Memphis Rivals
247 Sports
- Blake Harrell adjusting to life as ECU defensive coordinator
- East Carolina releases 2020 football schedule
- Takeaways from ECU’s 2020 football schedule release
- ECU at Memphis: How to watch, game notes, and what to expect
- Previewing Memphis’ home game against East Carolina
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Pirates head to Memphis for more AAC action
- Pirates scheduled for three non-Saturday games
- Pirates in swim ‘championship season’
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- American Announces 2020 Football Schedule
- Athletes From Cincinnati, Houston and Temple Cap Indoor Weekly Honors
- Wichita State’s Frosa Named Men’s Tennis Player of the Week
- UCF’s Levashova Takes Second Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Honors
Cincinnati Enquirer
- How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats vs UCF Knights
- UC notes: Trevon Scott playing out of his mind, John Brannen on Luke Fickell & more
Tampa Bay Times
Orlando Sentinel
Temple football team to visit Navy in AAC opener Philadelphia Inquirer
Hartford Courant
- Two football players arrested by UConn police
- More details emerge in campus burglary allegedly involving three UConn football players
AAC releases football schedule, Tulane to finish season with Memphis at home NOLA.com
NCAA transfers may no longer have to sit a year as the current ‘unsustainable’ system appears to be on its way out Dallas Morning News
247 Sports
- 2020 SMU Football schedule finalized
- SMU sets dates for spring practices, game
- 2020 Cincinnati Bearcats Football Schedule Released
- Quick breakdown of USF’s 2020 schedule
Tulsa World
- TU at No. 22 Houston: Hurricane among conference contenders
- TU at No. 22 Houston: Hurricane visits AAC co-leader in key road game
- TU football: AAC announces conference slates, completes Hurricane’s 2020 schedule
UH-Rice’s ‘Bayou Bucket Classic’ moved to a Thursday night kickoff Houston Chronicle
WSU’s shooting numbers starting to catch up to accuracy Marshall sees in practice Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Clemson, Georgia announce season-opening game in Charlotte for 2021 YAHOO!
Clemson, Georgia to open 2021 football season in Charlotte Greenville (SC) News
Clemson, Georgia to kick off 2021 football season with Charlotte game Columbia The State
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson vs. Georgia: Old football rivals to kick off 2021 season in Charlotte
- Clemson men’s NCAA Tournament chances slim, not impossible
- Sapakoff: Ex-Charleston baseball manager, Astros coach blasts sign-stealing ‘mess’
- Clemson’s C.J. Spiller, Gamecocks’ Todd Ellis head SC Athletic Hall of Fame class
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia, Clemson football to meet in 2021
- Georgia Tech can prove beating Louisville wasn’t a one-off
- Defensive minds convening upon Georgia Tech for ‘summit’
- Georgia Tech relying on multiple defenses, ‘kindergarten-ish’ signaling system
- Time’s running out on ‘Ant Man Show’ at Georgia
Raleigh News and Observer
- Duke and Florida State are potential NCAA tournament play-in games for NC State
- Next up for red-hot Duke: a trip to Raleigh and a date with the Pack
- Roy Williams’ slip of the tongue says everything about how UNC’s season has gone
Winston Salem Journal
- Shawn Clark, App State open up spring football practices
- Dave Odom ready – even if words can’t capture feelings – for banner ceremony and celebration of 1995 team at Wake Forest
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va. makes habit of thriving in late-game moments, joins Hokies in seeking redemption Wednesday night
- William & Mary’s Nathan Knight named CAA Player of the Week for the fourth time
