Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Pirate bullpen rock solid during opening weekend; Francisco Named American Baseball Player-Of-The-Week…Experienced pitching staff gives ECU options in the circle…Thompson Wins Second WBB Freshman Of The Week Award…UC’s Trevon Scott named national player of week…Tulsa looks to top No. 22 Houston, add to AAC logjam…Not again! UNC basketball loses on another game-winning shot – this time to Notre Dame….Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Newman hospitalized; Newman in serious condition after ghastly crash in Daytona 500; injuries not life-threatening, NASCAR says…Capitals’ road trip ends with another thud in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

From the Anchor Desk

Pirates find different ways to win Bonesville.net

Brian Bailey show (replay) w/ ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin Pirate Radio 1250

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

Memphis looks for home win vs ECU Fox Sports

WITN 7

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

UC’s Trevon Scott named national player of week MSN

UCF earns top 25 spot in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index Orlando Sentinel

Life without Akok will present some challenges for UConn, and other takeaways from a big win over Memphis Hartford Courant

Report: Tulane football losing two defensive assistants to Power Five programs NOLA.com

Bracketology Bubble Watch: Memphis on brink of falling out of consideration for at-large bid CBS Sports

247 Sports

Tulsa looks to top No. 22 Houston, add to AAC logjam National Post

Tulsa World

Cougars dip in national rankings after OT loss Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution