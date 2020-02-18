Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Pirate bullpen rock solid during opening weekend; Francisco Named American Baseball Player-Of-The-Week…Experienced pitching staff gives ECU options in the circle…Thompson Wins Second WBB Freshman Of The Week Award…UC’s Trevon Scott named national player of week…Tulsa looks to top No. 22 Houston, add to AAC logjam…Not again! UNC basketball loses on another game-winning shot – this time to Notre Dame….Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Newman hospitalized; Newman in serious condition after ghastly crash in Daytona 500; injuries not life-threatening, NASCAR says…Capitals’ road trip ends with another thud in a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
From the Anchor Desk
Pirates find different ways to win Bonesville.net
Brian Bailey show (replay) w/ ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin Pirate Radio 1250
ecupirates.com
- ECU WTennis Travels To App State For Wednesday Match
- Hamilton Announces 2020 Spring Soccer Schedule
- Francisco Named American Baseball Player-Of-The-Week
- Thompson Wins Second WBB Freshman Of The Week Award
The East Carolinian
- Experienced pitching staff gives ECU options in the circle
- Pirate bullpen rock solid during opening weekend
- Pirates advance home record to 3-2 to end Pirate Clash
- Spring brings ECU baseball back to Greenville
- BOT member Robert Moore resigns
Memphis looks for home win vs ECU Fox Sports
WITN 7
- Thomas Francisco named AAC Player of the Week
- Thompson named AAC Freshman of the Week for second time this season
247 Sports
- East Carolina ranked in ESPN’s Preseason Football Power Index
- Three things I think after seeing ECU open season with sweep
- ECU Baseball in the Top 25: Feb. 17
- Baseball America drops first in-season top 25 of 2020
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- ECU’s Francisco, Wichita State’s Eddy Earn First Weekly Awards of Season
- UCF’s Wright, ECU’s Thompson Claim Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards
- Cincinnati’s Scott, UConn’s Bouknight Earn Weekly Honors
- UConn’s James and Olson Sweep American Softball Weekly Accolades
UC’s Trevon Scott named national player of week MSN
UCF earns top 25 spot in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index Orlando Sentinel
Life without Akok will present some challenges for UConn, and other takeaways from a big win over Memphis Hartford Courant
Report: Tulane football losing two defensive assistants to Power Five programs NOLA.com
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Memphis on brink of falling out of consideration for at-large bid CBS Sports
247 Sports
- Bearcats Swept Away In Opening Weekend
- UCF is top G5 school in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index
- Memphis hires former Baylor QB coach Glenn Thomas
Tulsa looks to top No. 22 Houston, add to AAC logjam National Post
Tulsa World
- TU’s Igbanu selected to AAC men’s basketball weekly honor roll
- TU pitcher Pochop named to AAC softball honor roll
Cougars dip in national rankings after OT loss Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Not again! UNC basketball loses on another game-winning shot – this time to Notre Dame.
- Roy Williams’ slip of the tongue says everything about how UNC’s season has gone
- ACC supports athletes transferring without penalty. What it means, when it could happen
- After disappointing road loss, NC State gets two huge home opportunities
Winston Salem Journal
- Curses! Tar Heels let one slip at Notre Dame, and so does Roy Williams
- 5 things to watch in Wednesday night’s Georgia Tech-Wake Forest game
Columbia The State
- What new faces could mean to South Carolina’s quarterback room
- ACC joins movement that supports one-time transfer without penalty
Charleston Post and Courier
- Recruiting: Clemson locked in on next quarterback target but also has a backup plan
- College baseball: Citadel’s Skole wins 600th; Clemson, USC also sweep
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Geoff Collins ‘wasn’t concerned one bit’ about losing Jahmyr Gibbs
- UGA has cratered, but Crean is still high on Edwards
