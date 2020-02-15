Saturday, February 15, 2020

No. 19 ECU Baseball Opens Season With A 2-1 Walk-Off Win…East Carolina Softball Splits Day One Of Pirate Clash…ECU Welcomes Wofford In LAX Home Opener…ECU corners coach Brandon Lynch leaving for NFL job…Ghosts of Greenville’s Past for Bearcats…Twenty-Nine Players from The American on XFL Opening Day Rosters…Irish Push For Program Reversal Under Link Jarrett…The Nationals Beat the Astros. They Still Feel Overshadowed….Manchester City Banned From Champions League for 2 Seasons…Carolina Hurricanes return to PNC Arena and roll past New Jersey Devils 5-2…As golf honored Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods started his round with a 24-foot 8-inch eagle putt
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News
Pirates edge Tribe in 11th Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- No. 19 ECU Baseball Opens Season With A 2-1 Walk-Off Win
- Pirates WTennis Top Campbell 4-3 For Third Straight Win
- East Carolina Softball Splits Day One Of Pirate Clash
- ECU MTennis Closes Out 7-0 Sweep Of Hampton
- Pirates Try For WBB Season Sweep At Memphis
- ECU Welcomes Wofford In LAX Home Opener
Seth Caddell lifts Pirates over Tribe on Opening Day The East Carolinian
Washington Post
Ghosts of Greenville’s Past for Bearcats MSN/SB Nation
WNCT 9
WITN 7
- ECU baseball opens season with 2-1 walk-off win in 11 innings
- ECU softball splits day one of Pirate Clash
February 14, 11:00 p.m. Sports – ECU begins baseball season WCTI 12
Seth Caddell’s 11th Inning Walk Off Hit Propels ECU to a 2-1 Win Rivals
247 Sports
- ECU corners coach Brandon Lynch leaving for NFL job
- ECU takes opening day victory in walk-off fashion in the 11th
- What They Said: Cliff Godwin, ECU players after opening day win
- ECU 2, William & Mary 1: How it looked from the dugouts
- ECU’s 2020 early enrollees assigned jersey numbers
- Irish Push For Program Reversal Under Link Jarrett
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Twenty-Nine Players from The American on XFL Opening Day Rosters
- UCF, USF Fall To Top-20 Foes In Midweek Action
- 2020 American Swim And Dive Championships Return To Houston
- No. RV Tulsa Improves To 6-0, Wichita State Offense Erupts Friday
American Athletic Conference men’s basketball championship history Fox News
Cincinnati trolls MSU with Valentine’s Day tweet USA Today
Against Villanova, Temple’s Aaron McKie has chance to win Big 5 title as a coach Philadelphia Inquirer
Temple battles No. 15 Villanova for share of Big 5 title YAHOO!
Former starter Keagan Gillies closes out Florida Gulf Coast in opening win for Tulane NOLA.com
SMU coach Tim Jankovich said he wants to stop arguing with the refs altogether. Here’s why. Dallas Morning News
USF softball forges onward minus longtime coach Ken Eriksen Tampa Bay Times
Previewing Memphis’ second straight road matchup against UConn 247 Sports
TU basketball: Another test awaits at USF on Saturday Tulsa World
UH baseball wins season opener against Youngstown State Houston Chronicle
Navy’s Malcolm Perry preparing for NFL scouting combine after receiving coveted invitation Annapolis Capital
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- How the Tar Heels are approaching the final seven games of the regular season
- Can Notre Dame slow down No. 7 Duke?
- Five things to know about Duke baseball
- Five things to know about NC State baseball
- Coach Mike Fox says UNC’s baseball team is ‘very untested’
- How Appalachian State’s Davis-Gaither went from afterthought to a top LB in NFL Draft
- Veteran offensive lineman latest to leave NC State football program
- Louisville-Clemson basketball: How to watch, what to watch for
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest wins baseball opener on Lanzilli’s walk-off home run in ninth
- 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Wake Forest-Miami game
Fayetteville Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- ‘Defense wins ballgames.’ U.Va. is on the NCAA bubble, but Cavs might be as good as ever on defense.
- Saturday basketball primer: U.Va., Virginia Tech, ODU, NSU, Hampton, William & Mary all in action
- As college baseball season gets underway, a quick look at NSU, ODU, CNU, William & Mary and Virginia Wesleyan.
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks’ Will Muschamp forced to reshuffle coaching staff again
- Clemson forward finds purpose in mentoring youngster who reminds him of himself
- Clemson, Citadel, College of Charleston win in openers
- Gamecocks crush Holy Cross for first Opening Day win in three years
Projection predicts turnaround for Georgia Tech football Atlanta Journal Constitution
