Friday, February 14, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST
Pirates incorporate Harrell’s evolution Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- No. 19 ECU Opens 2020 Season Hosting William & Mary
- ECU Takes On Hampton And VCU
- Pirates Prepare For Trips To Campbell & No. 1 UNC
- ECU Athletics, HHP Partner To Unveil Sensory Room
- Burleson Named To Golden Spikes Award Watch List
- East Carolina Travels To Virginia For Darius Dixon Memorial
- East Carolina Begins Home Slate With 2020 Pirate Clash
Pirates fail to overcome early deficit in 70-56 loss to Tulsa The East Carolinian
Burleson collects another preseason honor as Pirates get set for opening day WNCT 9
247 Sports
- ECU sets weekend rotation for opening series
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: UTIL Alec Makarewicz
- ECU defensive lineman Trey Love enters transfer portal
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- ECU SCOUTING REPORT: Projected lineup
- ECU SCOUTING REPORT: On the mound
- ECU SCOUTING REPORT: American champion’s pastime
- ECU SCOUTING REPORT: Smith leads quartet of Pirate seniors
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Cincinnati basketball’s late rally leads to overtime win vs. Memphis
- Reactions: Luke Fickell gets huge ovation at UC Bearcats-Memphis basketball game
How loyalty has built Fickell’s legacy at UC The News Record
After losing at Cincinnati, did Memphis basketball sound determined or delusional? Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tampa Bay Times
- As 2020 season dawns, USF baseball bent on atoning for 2019
- USF softball forges onward minus longtime coach Ken Eriksen
UCF basketball can’t stop hot-shooting Wichita State Orlando Sentinel
Temple comes back to beat Tulane as Quinton Rose leads way Philadelphia Inquirer
University of Houston baseball: Cougars want back in NCAA tournament Houston Chronicle
NOLA.com
- Energizer bunny: Ty Johnson’s enthusiasm, recklessness a boon for Green Wave
- South Florida defense suffocates Tulane in women’s basketball
TU football: Hurricane sets date for spring game Tulsa World
Wichita Eagle
- Erik Stevenson, Shockers bounce back in a big way with double-digit win at UCF
- ‘When preparation meets opportunity’: How Noah Fernandes was ready when his time came
- Shocker baseball starts Friday; players ready to ‘run through a wall’ for Eric Wedge
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
South Carolina football: 5 records that could be broken in 2020 … and 2 that will never be touched Saturday Down South
Raleigh News and Observer
- When this kid competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ grandpa Coach K will be watching
- ‘We dug a hole.’ Louisville catches fire, ends NC State’s 8-game winning streak.
Winston Salem Journal
- Slow start hurts Appalachian State in loss to Georgia State
- Wake Forest glides past Clemson 66-52
- My Take On Wake: A starting 9 for the Deacons’ baseball opener
- Five reasons why App State baseball could turn a corner this season
ACC baseball preview: High hopes for in-state teams Fayetteville Observer
Columbia The State
- South Carolina men’s basketball receives NCAA notice of allegations
- It’s Clemson baseball opening weekend. Here’s how to watch, a freshman to watch for
South Carolina receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA pertaining to Lamont Evans case Charleston Post and Courier
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- “We’re all we’ve got.” Old Dominion’s short bench goes a long way toward team bonding.
- Knight’s 28 points, late heroics against Drexel help Tribe end skid at three
