Thursday, February 13, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

Slow Starts Dooms Pirates Against Tulsa ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

The Associated Press

Cincinnati Enquirer

Temple comes back to beat Tulane as Quinton Rose leads way Philadelphia Inquirer

Tulane loses late lead, falls to Temple in heartbreaking fashion NOLA.com

UConn men can’t overcome road block at SMU, lose 79-75 Hartford Courant

Feron Hunt’s big night leads SMU in hard-fought win over UConn Dallas Morning News

Penny Hardaway has been an undeniable financial success story for Memphis athletics Memphis Commercial Appeal

Wichita State basketball focused on ending three-game losing skid at UCF on Thursday Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Ed Hardin: Wake drags down Carolina in a battle at the bottom of the ACC Winston Salem Journal

With key players missing, Clemson baseball not worried about expectations of new season Charleston Post and Courier

