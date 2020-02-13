Thursday, February 13, 2020

Pirates fail to overcome early deficit in 70-56 loss to Tulsa; Gardner hits 1,000-point, 500-rebound marks in ECU’s 70-56 loss at Tulsa…Pirates tentatively set weekend rotation ahead of Friday…Pirates prepare for 10-game homestand…Grimes scores 22, No. 20 Houston holds off USF 62-58…Feron Hunt’s big night leads SMU in hard-fought win over UConn…A signature victory: Tech topples No. 5 Louisville …Former UNC football player arrested for possession of marijuana, edibles worth $160,000…Braves love their new spring digs, but does that help them win?…Christian McCaffrey’s contract situation the only real question ahead for Panthers at RB…Monk, Graham help Hornets come back from 18 down to knock off Timberwolves…Tiger Woods Is on the Verge of History and Still Tinkering
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
- The Bradsher Beat on ECU Softball
Pirates set to host back to back tournaments
- Basketball News
Tulsa downs Pirates
Slow Starts Dooms Pirates Against Tulsa ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- Pirates fail to overcome early deficit in 70-56 loss to Tulsa
- Pirates prepare for 10-game homestand
- Pirates tentatively set weekend rotation ahead of Friday
Pirates fall on the road at Tulsa, 70-56 WNCT 9
Gardner hits 1,000-point, 500-rebound marks in ECU’s 70-56 loss at Tulsa WITN 7
TU returns to defensive identity in win against East Carolina Tulsa World
Tulsa Rolls Past ECU 70-56 Rivals
247 Sports
- Jayden Gardner third-fastest Pirate to reach 1,000-point club
- ECU can’t overcome early deficit at Tulsa
- ECU defensive lineman Trey Love enters transfer portal
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: RHP Nate Nabholz
Gardner reaches 1,000 points in Pirate loss Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- No. 20/19 Houston Fends Off USF for 20th Win of Season
- UConn Rolls Past Fairfield In Season-Opener; Temple Falls to Rutgers
- SMU, Cincinnati Start Midweek Off Victorious
The Associated Press
- Igbanu scores 24 to lead Tulsa over East Carolina 70-56
- Grimes scores 22, No. 20 Houston holds off USF 62-58
- Rose, Scott spark Temple in come-from-behind win over Tulane
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Memphis Tigers rematch offers Cincinnati Bearcats basketball opportunity to prove growth
- How to watch, listen and stream Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Memphis Tigers
No. 20 Houston holds off South Florida Houston Chronicle
Tampa Bay Times
- USF men fall by four to No. 20 Houston
- As 2020 season dawns, USF baseball bent on atoning for 2019
- Vipers QB Quinton Flowers could face fellow USF alum B.J. Daniels
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF basketball pushes to extend win streak against Wichita State
- Josh Heupel: UCF added another QB with heart of leader
- NCAA’s Mark Emmert presses Senate for ‘guardrails’ on athlete pay
Temple comes back to beat Tulane as Quinton Rose leads way Philadelphia Inquirer
Tulane loses late lead, falls to Temple in heartbreaking fashion NOLA.com
UConn men can’t overcome road block at SMU, lose 79-75 Hartford Courant
UConn falls to SMU, 79-75 The Day
Feron Hunt’s big night leads SMU in hard-fought win over UConn Dallas Morning News
Penny Hardaway has been an undeniable financial success story for Memphis athletics Memphis Commercial Appeal
247 Sports
- USF’s three-game win streak snapped by Houston
- Rose steals the Owls a victory over Tulane
- How to watch Memphis’ conference road game against Cincinnati
- Cincinnati vs Memphis Part 2: Desperation Mode Engaged
- Previewing Memphis’ road game against Cincinnati
Wichita State basketball focused on ending three-game losing skid at UCF on Thursday Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Former UNC football player arrested for possession of marijuana, edibles worth $160,000
- Associate head coach Derek Jones leaving Duke football for Texas Tech
- UNC finds a replacement for tight ends coach Tim Brewster, and he was last in the NFL
Ed Hardin: Wake drags down Carolina in a battle at the bottom of the ACC Winston Salem Journal
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- “We’re all we’ve got.” Old Dominion’s short bench goes a long way toward team bonding.
- What has gone wrong at Virginia Tech? Hokies look to end five-game skid and return to early season success.
With key players missing, Clemson baseball not worried about expectations of new season Charleston Post and Courier
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- A signature victory: Tech topples No. 5 Louisville
- Georgia Tech upsets No. 5 Louisville
- UGA players to enjoy air-conditioned lockers, reclining and wider seats
- UGA athletic director Greg McGarity has full support of school president
- Bulldogs are routed by South Carolina at home
