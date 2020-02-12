Wednesday, February 12, 2020

ECU MBB Aims To End Losing Streak Against Tulsa; After consecutive losses, TU looks to bounce back against East Carolina…Late Run Costs WBB Pirates At SMU…Shoomee Finshes 11th At Lady Puerto Rico Classic…No. 20 Houston out to remain hot vs. South Florida…Wake’s blowout of UNC establishes Tar Heels’ new home in the ACC cellar…Coastal Carolina freshmen must step up for Chants to get back to Omaha…Barcelona and Real Madrid might collide at NFL’s Las Vegas stadium…Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1…Michael Jordan has made a bundle on Hornets investment, based on Forbes’ new estimate
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
- ECU MBB Aims To End Losing Streak Against Tulsa
- Late Run Costs WBB Pirates At SMU
- Shoomee Finshes 11th At Lady Puerto Rico Classic
After consecutive losses, TU looks to bounce back against East Carolina Tulsa World
ECU Women fall at SMU, 53-45 WNCT 9
- Godwin and Burleson preview ECU baseball opening weekend against William & Mary
- Thompson drops 23 in Pirates’ 53-45 loss at SMU
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Tulsa Rivals
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: RHP Dylan Lawson
- ECU looking to solve Tulsa’s defense in rematch
- Oney on Tae Hardy: “USM is getting a Winner”
- ECU aiming for its 11th win
- Burleson ready to start, compete Friday
- SMU tops ECU women in 4th quarter
Around the American Athletic Conference
- WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ON ADN – TULSA AT CINCINNATI
- American Athletic Conference Softball Release – Week 2
- Houston Sweeps American Field Awards As Indoor Season Winds Down
- SMU’s Nylander Takes Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Accolades
- UCF’s Grassi Mazzuchi, Tulane’s Stewart Take Weekly Men’s Tennis Honors
- Luke Fickell talks in-depth about contract extension, future of Cincinnati football
- Reactions: UC football signees on Luke Fickell staying with Cincinnati Bearcats
Justin Brown sets the tone on both ends of the court for USF men Tampa Bay Times
UCF DC Randy Shannon becomes highest paid Group of 5 assistant coach as Knights’ salaries climb Orlando Sentinel
- UConn men may be travel-weary, but they’re riding momentum into Dallas to play SMU
- ‘A lot of rock fights:’ How the extended 3-point line helps explain the shaky shooting of the UConn men’s basketball team
Last-place standing the least of Ron Hunter’s worries NOLA.com
How SMU’s late-game collapses could be the difference between making or missing the NCAA Tournament Dallas Morning News
Penny Hardaway says ridding Tigers of ‘bad energy’ starts with two things Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Taking a deep dive look at UC’s NCAA Tournament resume
- Bearcats in the mix for big-time 2022 DE Trey Bixby
UH linebacker Eyabi Anoma dismissed from team Houston Chronicle
- Houston dismisses former Alabama five-star recruit Eyabi Anoma for team rules violation
- No. 20 Houston out to remain hot vs. South Florida
Wichita State basketball focused on ending three-game losing skid at UCF on Thursday Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
- Wake’s blowout of UNC establishes Tar Heels’ new home in the ACC cellar
- N.C. State picks up big road win at Syracuse
- NCAA pushes back at NC State, Mark Gottfried in its response
- Wake Forest makes amends for last week’s losses in going up big, holding on against North Carolina
- App Trail: Scott Satterfield brings one of his old App State players into the coaching fold
- Virginia rallies in regulation, defeats Notre Dame in overtime for ACC victory
- Jermaine Marrow becomes Hampton University’s all-time leading scorer in win over UNC Asheville
- Noah Campbell didn’t live up to hype in 2019. Why he thinks 2020 will be different
- Mark Kingston announces South Carolina’s weekend rotation to start season
- Dabo reveals Travis Etienne’s draft grade, why the Clemson star returned to school
- College of Charleston ‘a perfect fit’ for seasoned pitcher from UNC Asheville
- Coastal Carolina freshmen must step up for Chants to get back to Omaha
- Gamecocks find reprieve from free-throw woes, but still rank among worst in nation
- Georgia State aims, Georgia and Georgia Tech strain for NCAA tourney bid
- EXCLUSIVE: Jake Fromm said making pro decision was ‘excruciating’
- Jalen Smith comes to the rescue, saving Maryland from a disaster against Nebraska
- Braxton Key’s free throw lifts Virginia past Notre Dame in OT
