Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
From the Anchor Desk
Young Pirates growing up in spurts Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- Meghan McCallion tells personal Hall of Fame story
- Seth Caddell shows growth in ‘unique year’
- ECU hockey team makes improvements
Burleson Named To Preseason Stopper-Of-The-Year Watch List WNCT 9
Burleson named to preseason Stopper-of-the-Year watch list WITN 7
Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU WTOP News
247 Sports
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: RHP Cam Colmore
- Hoover, Jayne looking at bigger roles as sophomore outfielders
Editorial: Turmoil at ECU is profile of UNC system’s dysfunction WRAL
Overlap mixes basketball, baseball games Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UConn’s Bouknight, UCF’s Green Jr. Earn Weekly Honors
- USF Sweeps Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards
- The American Today: Four Games Against Top-20 Teams Await The American’s Women’s Lacrosse Teams
- Carlos Olivera Joins American Athletic Conference
- UCF’s Molina, White Take Home First Softball Weekly Awards of 2020
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Family kept Luke Fickell from leaving UC Bearcats for Michigan State
- Reactions: UC football signees on Luke Fickell staying with Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati’s Fickell rejects Michigan St. Times Union
With Luke Fickell staying at Cincinnati, Bearcats would be wise to make his stay more comfortable Sporting News
Luke Fickell explains why he turned down Michigan State to stay at Cincinnati Dayton Daily News
Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he’s staying at Cincinnati Detroit Free Press
USF’s Sydni Harvey named AAC women’s player of the week Tampa Bay Times
Orlando Sentinel
- Former UCF defensive lineman Jose Jose shot and killed in Miami
- UCF basketball pushing to upset surprising Tulsa Sunday in Orlando
Tulane grad transfers Mykel Jones, Kevin Henry say they are where they need to be NOLA.com
Hartford Courant
- UConn women fall to No. 1 South Carolina 70-52 in Huskies’ third loss of the season
- Mike Anthony: UConn’s offensive woes and losses to the nation’s best show that the Final Four streak can’t last forever
Dallas Morning News
- SMU president Gerald Turner views Travis Mays as coach for long term, praises AD’s actions as ‘strong and effective’
- SMU’s Ra’Shaad Samples reflects on taking over as running backs coach
Tiger Basketball Podcast: Will Memphis be healthy for AAC clash at Cincinnati? Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU basketball’s Igbanu named to AAC weekly honor roll Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- Cougars surge in national polls after blowout win
- Tight ends coach Justin Johnson leaving UH for Baylor
Wichita Eagle
- Gregg Marshall reveals Wichita State’s ‘watershed moment’ during Monday’s practice
- ‘I can’t get anything from them’: Marshall says there’s a disconnect with WSU players
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- NCAA breaks down calls, texts between Adidas consultant and NC State basketball coaches
- ‘Came out firing.’ How a struggling Matthew Hurt regrouped and helped Duke beat FSU.
- Injuries continue to pile up. UNC could be without another star player against Wake.
Winston Salem Journal
- WSSU football program adds three more players to its recruiting class
- First-place WSSU easily beats last-place Shaw at the Gaines Center
- NCAA, ACC, Big 12 spend $750,000 on lobbying
- Five things to watch in Tuesday night’s North Carolina-Wake Forest game
- Appalachian State football players who could capitalize during spring practice
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va. hopes to regain edge at home against potent and confident Notre Dame
- Jermaine Marrow becomes Hampton University’s all-time leading scorer in win over UNC Asheville
- Bobby Rome named football coach at Central State University
- Old Dominion bottles up UTEP in welcome respite from close games
Charleston Post and Courier
- No. 1 Gamecocks wipe out UConn, set up path to top NCAA Tournament seed
- Sapakoff: A Gamecocks-UConn rivalry is born; next stop Final Four or Greenville
- Under interim head coach, Charleston Southern baseball ‘will surprise some people’
- Weary Buccaneers falter late on road against USC Upstate
SEC coaches will earn more than $75 million in 2020 Atlanta Journal Constitution
