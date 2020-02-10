Monday, February 10, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Insights from Brett
Time to rebuild a bridge Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Pirates Prepare For WBB Rematch At SMU
- Pirates Finish MTennis Road Trip With 7-0 Sweep Of NJIT
- East Carolina Softball Caps Opening Weekend With 4-1 Win Over Campbell
- Pirates Race Past Presbyterian LAX 19-9
The East Carolinian
RCHS’s pitching ace inks to join ECU Pirates following her final season for Cougars Greensboro News & Record
247 Sports
- Hoover, Jayne looking at bigger roles as sophomore outfielders
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: RHP Cody Benton
- Watch: Bob Stoops excited about XFL ‘model’ quarterback in debut
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UConn’s Bouknight, UCF’s Green Jr. Earn Weekly Honors
- Florida, Vanderbilt Players Take First Weekly Women’s Lacrosse Honors
- USF Sweeps Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards
Luke Fickell to turn down Michigan State job, remain with Cincinnati Buckeyes wire
Cincinnati basketball’s five-game win streak snapped by UConn Cincinnati Enquirer
Mike Anthony: UConn’s OT victory over Cincinnati was important moment for a program celebrating Gampel Pavilion and honoring the 1989-90 Dream Season Hartford Courant
Temple football to sign contract extension with Eagles to play at least five more years of home games at Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Inquirer
No. 25 UH takes over first place in AAC after crushing Wichita State Houston Chronicle
Wichita State falls 76-43 at No. 25 Houston in program’s most lopsided loss since ’03 Topeka Capital-Journal
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Coach K, condoms on the court and the long evolution of Duke’s Cameron Crazies
- NC State and Syracuse are both in ‘must-win’ mode as Selection Sunday draws near
- NC State, Mark Gottfried receive response from NCAA in case involving Dennis Smith Jr.
Winston Salem Journal
- App State’s final football assistant hire is a longtime NFL defensive line coach
- WSSU has quick turnaround to Monday’s home game against Shaw
