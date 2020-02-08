Pirates pull away from Tulane for first road win

NEW ORLEANS — East Carolina outscored Tulane 17-6 over the last five minutes for an 81-67 American Athletic Conference victory on Saturday night.

The Pirates got 20 points from Jayden Gardner and Tristen Newton added 18 as ECU posted its first road win of the season.

For the second time, ECU stopped a 3-game losing streak with a victory over the Green Wave. The Pirates topped Tulane in Greenville, 81-62, on Jan. 25.

“We’ve been on a little bit of a tear going the wrong way and hopefully we can use this as momentum to finish the season out,” said ECU coach Joe Dooley.

The Pirates got 11 points apiece from Brandon Suggs and Tyrie Jackson.

ECU hit 29 of 56 field goal attempts for 52.7 percent. The Pirates dropped 20 of 24 free throws, 83.3 percent, in improving to 10-14 overall and 4-7 in league play.

Suggs had five assists and Newton dealt out four.

Newton and Bitimba Baruti each had nine rebounds as ECU led 46-26 on the boards. Gardner had eight rebounds.

Baruti had nine points and Tremont Robinson-White scored eight. The Pirates led 44-18 on points in the paint and 32-11 in bench scoring.

Tulane (10-13, 2-9) was paced by Christion Thompson with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. K.J. Lawson had 20 points for the Wave.

ECU visits Tulsa on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Golden Hurricane (15-7, 7-2) plays at Central Florida on Sunday. Tulsa took a 65-49 win in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Jan. 15.