Saturday, February 7, 2020

Pirates Face Quick Turnaround At Tulane…ECU women’s lacrosse drops season opener at Furman…ECU softball splits opening day in Conway…A&T’s change from MEAC to Big South a matter of head over heart…anthers PSL owners feeling insulted by losing their seats as stadium makes way for MLS …698 down, two to go: Alex Ovechkin has another milestone in his sights
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
- VIEW FROM THE EAST ON ECU BASEBALL
Reloaded roster prepares to start season
- Basketball News
Pirates fall to UCF
ecupirates.com
- Pirate LAX Drops Season Opener At Furman
- East Carolina Splits Opening Day In Conway
- Pirates Face Quick Turnaround At Tulane
- Pirates Come Up Just Short At St. John’s
Matt Milon, Collin Smith lead UCF past East Carolina Orlando Sentinel
Late surge falls short, ECU loses to UCF 68-64 The East Carolinian
Pirates drop 3rd straight with 68-64 loss to UCF WNCT 9
WITN 7
247 Sports
- ECU in the XFL: What to know heading into opening weekend
- Frye gets extra year, Spellacy removed from roster
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: RHP Garrett Saylor
ECU looks for bounce back after sluggish loss Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Twenty Players From The American Invited to NFL Combine
- All-Session Ticket Packages on Sale for 2020 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship
- Memphis, UCF and Wichita State Earn Wins on Opening Day
Cincinnati shrugs off travel woes for win at Wichita State ESPN
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF and other universities may have to seek OK from state before selling naming rights to athletic facilities
- UCF’s Gabe Davis, Nevelle Clarke invited to 2020 NFL combine
Bad rebounding margin the least of Tulane coach Ron Hunter’s worries NOLA.com
After falling out of rotation, C.J. White has become one of SMU’s best players Dallas Morning News
Why Penny Hardaway says Memphis Tigers are scoring more with fewer players Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU men’s tennis falls to Alabama Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- Caleb Mills, UH bounce back to beat Tulane
- UH, assistant men’s basketball coach Kellen Sampson finalize…
Final three minutes against Cincinnati show how painfully close WSU is from winning Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- A&T’s change from MEAC to Big South a matter of head over heart
- Here’s how N.C. A&T and Big South got to the altar
- Wake Forest leaves impression on Phillies manager Joe Girardi
With strong mind and arm, Gamecocks pitcher ready to resume role of ace Charleston Post and Courier
Leave a comment