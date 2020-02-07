Saturday, February 7, 2020

Pirates Face Quick Turnaround At Tulane…ECU women’s lacrosse drops season opener at Furman…ECU softball splits opening day in Conway…A&T’s change from MEAC to Big South a matter of head over heart…anthers PSL owners feeling insulted by losing their seats as stadium makes way for MLS …698 down, two to go: Alex Ovechkin has another milestone in his sights

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

Matt Milon, Collin Smith lead UCF past East Carolina Orlando Sentinel

Late surge falls short, ECU loses to UCF 68-64 The East Carolinian

Pirates drop 3rd straight with 68-64 loss to UCF WNCT 9

WITN 7

247 Sports

ECU looks for bounce back after sluggish loss Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Cincinnati shrugs off travel woes for win at Wichita State ESPN

Orlando Sentinel

Bad rebounding margin the least of Tulane coach Ron Hunter’s worries NOLA.com

After falling out of rotation, C.J. White has become one of SMU’s best players Dallas Morning News

Why Penny Hardaway says Memphis Tigers are scoring more with fewer players Memphis Commercial Appeal

TU men’s tennis falls to Alabama Tulsa World

Houston Chronicle

Final three minutes against Cincinnati show how painfully close WSU is from winning Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

With strong mind and arm, Gamecocks pitcher ready to resume role of ace Charleston Post and Courier