Friday, February 7, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The Bradsher Beat on Track & Field
Redshirt year served as launchpad for Ryan Davis Bonesville.net
- Pirates Second Half Rally Falls Four Points Short Against UCF
- ECU Hosts Houston In Saturday Matinee
- Burleson Garners NCBWA Preseason All-America Accolades
- Davis And Knight Named January Student-Athletes Of The Month
Late surge falls short, ECU loses to UCF 68-64 The East Carolinian
Pirates drop 3rd straight with 68-64 loss to UCF WNCT 9
- Pirates tied with Knights after loss to UCF
- Pirates saving in expenses helping to fight revenue challenges
Around the American Athletic Conference
- Road Squads go 3-1 in Thursday Night Action
- Achiuwa Named Finalist for Julius Erving Small Foward of the Year Award
- Single-Session Tickets on Sale Friday for 2020 Women’s Basketball Championship
Doc’s TML: Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell to Michigan State would almost be a lateral move Cincinnati Enquirer
Four more things we learned from USF football signing day Tampa Bay Times
Josh Heupel ‘so excited’ about UCF QB McKenzie Milton’s progress Orlando Sentinel
Temple falls to 11-11 with 79-65 loss at Memphis Philadelphia Inquirer
James Bouknight, Alterique Gilbert lead as UConn men finally win at Tulsa, 72-56 Hartford Courant
Sophie B. Wright graduate Russell finding groove at Tulane NOLA.com
SMU AD Rick Hart backs Travis Mays in memo after accusations of ‘traumatic’ culture Dallas Morning News
How Penny Hardaway got buy-in from his Memphis Tigers with NCAA Tournament hopes on the line Memphis Commercial Appeal
UConn snaps TU’s 6-game winning streak with 72-56 win in last appearance at Reynolds Center as a member of AAC Tulsa World
Caleb Mills, UH bounce back to beat Tulane Houston Chronicle
Wichita State on losing end in high-scoring game against AAC rival Cincinnati Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
- Duke and UNC wearing special jerseys on Saturday and they are — interesting
- UNC basketball’s Brandon Robinson will miss game against Duke due to an ankle injury
- Former Wake Forest assistant basketball coach convicted of assault in ‘one-punch’ death
- How Clemson QB Chase Brice decided Duke would be his new school
- A&T will leave MEAC for Big South Conference, source says
- A&T prepares to leave behind history and tradition in stunning move to Big South
- What A&T gains and loses with the move to the Big South Conference
- Texas-San Antonio’s Jhivvan Jackson goes for a record 45 points, and Old Dominion loses another close one
- Performance center efficiencies will help William & Mary athletes
- Charleston Southern drops third straight in road loss at Longwood
- College of Charleston grabs first place in CAA with win over William & Mary
- Jordan Burch drama ends as Gamecocks’ top football prospect officially signs
- Georgia chose QB Jamie Newman from dozens of potential grad transfers
- Georgia State wastes 13-point lead in road loss
