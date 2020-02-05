Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Williams’ injury forcing ECU to rework opening weekend rotation…Pirates Finish 12th At Sea Best Invitational…UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU…Bad blood among ECU trustees leads to a flurry of charges. UNC leaders must sort it out…Luke Fickell the frontrunner to replace Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, sources say…No. 7 Duke survives rough shooting night to beat Boston College…Another hat trick leaves Alex Ovechkin two shy of 700 goals after Caps surge past Kings…Schenn, Sanford each score twice, Blues’ beat Hurricanes 6-3…For the Yankees, Astros’ Punishment Brought Anger and Vindication…
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Football Recruiting
Garrison’s route to ECU anything but typical Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Pirates Finish 12th At Sea Best Invitational
- Forbrigd Finishes Tied For Eighth At UCF Challenge
- Ryan Davis Named AAC Male Field Athlete Of The Week
UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU The Sun News
247 Sports
- Williams’ injury forcing ECU to rework opening weekend rotation
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: RHP Carter Spivey
- Ole Miss Baseball has 10 dates set for national TV
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Bad blood among ECU trustees leads to a flurry of charges. UNC leaders must sort it out. Raleigh News and Observer
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ON ADN – TULANE AT MEMPHIS
- Full Slate Of Meets Kicked Off February In The American
- Weekly Indoor Track And Field Winners Announced
- UCF’s Levashova Earns Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Honors
- UCF’s Decamps Repeats As Men’s Tennis Player Of The Week
Cincinnati Enquirer
- UC Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman turned down Tennessee Titans, per report
- Luke Fickell the frontrunner to replace Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, sources say
- Will Luke Fickell leave UC for Michigan State? This is a big test for Bearcats’ new AD.
Henning: Luke Fickell is logical choice to take reins of Michigan State football Detroit News
Oregon Women Rout UConn at Home: ‘They’re Just Too Good’ New York Times
Orlando Sentinel
- After UCF scrutiny, state politicians kill FAU naming rights deal with Roofclaim.com | Commentary
- UCF football poised to wrap up 2020 recruiting class on National Signing Day
- Avarius Sparrow leads pack of Orlando area players excited about National Signing Day
NOLA.com
- Senior pitcher Keagan Gillies looking to show off dramatic improvement for Tulane
- Signing day preview: Tulane expected to flip Houston DT commitment Adonis Friloux
Dallas Morning News
- Source: SMU safety Treveon Johnson enters transfer portal
- ‘Mentally traumatic’: Former players lament debilitating culture of Travis Mays’ women’s basketball program at SMU
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Penny Hardaway says decision to start his son was a tribute to Jayden overcoming autism
- Final Four flashbacks Part III: Memphis-Louisville rivalry and the knife-throwing incident
TU basketball: Frank Haith holds on to faith, in the form of a cross in his pocket Tulsa World
UH faces a tough second half of conference play Houston Chronicle
Malcolm Perry adds name to prestigious list of Navy football Silver Helmet Award winners Annapolis Capital
Dexter Dennis addressed the Shockers after practice with an ‘astute’ message Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Inside the slow death of Wake Forest basketball: A motorcycle, silence and stubborn hope
- No. 7 Duke survives rough shooting night to beat Boston College
- No. 7 Duke didn’t heed Coach K’s warning and it nearly led to a loss.
- ESPN’s Jay Bilas riffs on Duke’s potential, UNC’s problem and basketball’s ‘black market’
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest football shuffles defensive coaches
- Five things to watch in Wednesday night’s Wake Forest-Louisville game
Wolfpack’s scoring woes pose problems Fayetteville Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va., Clemson both trying to make most of inconsistent shooting, stout defense
- Virginia Tech’s skid reaches four as Georgia Tech romps
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks expected to add several on Wednesday’s Signing Day
- Clemson spring football position battles to watch
- Jamey Chadwell uses Charleston Southern, Furman ties to beef up Coastal Carolina staff
The Associated Press
- Signing day: Undecided blue chips, finish strong, best class
- Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons
- Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement
- Arizona State names Edwards and Piece co-coordinators
- AP Interview: Manny Diaz believes Miami is already better
- No. 15 Kentucky bounces back to beat Mississippi State 80-72
Leave a comment