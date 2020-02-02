Sunday, February 2, 2020

ECU MBB Can’t Keep Pace With Temple After Halftime; WBB Falls 57-55 At Wichita State…ECU baseball will rely heavily on Cape Fear region players…Tulsa’s Buzzer Beater Highlights Packed Saturday Action…Cincinnati Roars Back From 15 Down, Beat No. 21 Houston; Houston player ejected for biting opponent …UNC loses the final seconds to Boston College in Cole Anthony’s return; Another missed opportunity in a season of them for NC State…William & Mary announces $57 million project to enhance Kaplan Arena, build sports performance center…Former Panthers linebacker Sam Mills not selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame; Steelers’ Troy Polamalu leads five-member class elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame…Joe Buck and Kyle Shanahan carry their dads’ legacies
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Basketball News
Temple tops Pirates Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- ECU MBB Can’t Keep Pace With Temple After Halftime
- Pirates WBB Falls 57-55 At Wichita State
- Pirates Post Big Performances At Carolina Challenge
- ECU WGolf Opens Spring Schedule At UCF Challenge
ECU baseball will rely heavily on Cape Fear region players Fayetteville Observer
Rose scores 20 to lead Temple over East Carolina 76-64 WNCT 9
WITN 7
- ECU Club Ice Hockey crushes ODU, 11-4
- Rose scores 20 to lead Temple over East Carolina, 76-64
- Thompson drops 25 but ECU falls at Wichita State, 57-55
February 2nd, 11 p.m. Sports; East Carolina basketball stumbles against Temple on the road WCTI 12
Temple Second Half Run Keys 76-64 Win over East Carolina Rivals
Rose scores 20 to lead Temple over East Carolina 76-64 CBS Sports
247 Sports
- Moorman leads way as Owls snap four-game skid with win over ECU
- ECU tripped up at Temple
- Temple-ECU postgame press conference: Coach Aaron McKie
Houston values crossing paths with ACC vets Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Temple 76, East Carolina 64: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ win. Philadelphia Inquirer
Around the American Athletic Conference
Tulsa’s Buzzer Beater Highlights Packed Saturday Action theamerican.org
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Cincinnati basketball pulls off epic comeback to drop No. 21 Houston
- ‘Let’s address the bite:’ What we know about Houston’s DeJon Jarreau’s ejection at UC
Cincinnati Roars Back From 15 Down, Beat No. 21 Houston Sports Illustrated
Cincinnati rallies to defeat No. 21 Houston Houston Chronicle
WATCH: Houston player ejected for biting opponent 247 Sports
Tampa Bay Times
- USF men snap nine-game skid vs. UCF with 64-48 triumph
- Robert Herrion’s speech Friday inspires USF men on Saturday
UCF basketball struggles through ugly loss at USF Orlando Sentinel
UConn men lose another close one, come up short at Memphis, 70-63 Hartford Courant
Memphis basketball isn’t giving up on this season and neither should you | Giannotto Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tulsa World
- TU men’s basketball: With father watching for first time, Joiner hits buzzer-beating 3 to lift Hurricane over No. 23 Wichita State
- Bill Haisten: For TU’s Elijah Joiner, a special day and a fantastic final shot
Wichita Eagle
- Tulsa wins rivalry game over Wichita State on buzzer-beating three-pointer
- Tulsa hero gets emotional after buzzer-beater with father in crowd for first time
Kendric Davis, Mustangs bounce back as SMU rides second-half scoring spree to victory over Tulane Dallas Morning News
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Another big night from Vernon Carey lifts No. 9 Duke past Syracuse.
- Another missed opportunity in a season of them for NC State
- UNC loses the final seconds to Boston College in Cole Anthony’s return
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest, White finish strong against Clemson to stop three-game losing streak
- App State men fall to Little Rock, women knock off Georgia Southern
- WSSU guts out a 71-68 victory on the road against Livingstone to win sixth straight CIAA game
- Hamilton, Thornton lead Boston College, spoil Anthony’s return for UNC
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- William & Mary announces $57 million project to enhance Kaplan Arena, build sports performance center
- Last-second 3-pointer helps Louisiana Tech deny ODU of upset
- Devin Vassell torches Hokies from 3-point range, leads FSU to easy win
- Loss to Florida State increases stakes for Hokies’ upcoming stretch
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: Super Bowl quiz starring Clemson, Gamecocks, DiCaprio, Pitt
- The Citadel loses its 10th straight game at Mercer, and grad transfer leaves the team
- Grant Riller scores 28 points in victory; Charleston tied for first place in CAA
- Clemson football player leaves team to pursue Hollywood acting career, avoid more injuries
