Saturday, February 1, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- ECU MBB Heads To Philly To Face Temple
- Pirates Hold On To Top Navy 4-3
- Weaver Returns To East Carolina As Safeties Coach
- Pirate WBB Heads To Wichita State
Weaver returns to ECU as new safeties coach WNCT 9
Harold Varner III just broke an impressive, and slightly odd, PGA Tour record YAHOO!
ECU trustees send letter of regret for interfering in student election WRAL
247 Sports
- ECU at Temple: How to watch, game notes, and what to expect
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: LHP AJ Wilson
- Francisco, Giles stepping into leadership roles as sophomores
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: LHP Jake Kuchmaner
Gardner, ECU trek to Temple Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ON ADN – SMU AT UCF
- USF’s Corrick Tabbed To USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List
No. 21 Houston out to dominate Cincinnati on the boards CBS Sports
Cincinnati’s resurgence, spearheaded by Jarron Cumberland, poses a challenge for UH Houston Chronicle
John Brannen: For Cincinnati Bearcats basketball, there’s ‘meaning behind’ Houston matchup Cincinnati Enquirer
Alterique Gilbert ‘in the mix,’ UConn men bring some momentum to Memphis Hartford Courant
Tulane’s Ron Hunter looking past frustrating present to bright future NOLA.com
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Memphis basketball: How to follow Tigers’ game vs UConn
- Memphis basketball turnover punishment includes even Penny Hardaway doing pushups
Tulsa World
- No. 23 Wichita State at Tulsa: Hurricane relying on defense while topping American standings
- Bill Haisten: Wichita State showdown could be TU’s biggest home game in 17 years
‘All-out wars’: Past Shocker greats excited to see WSU-Tulsa rivalry matter again Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Nike under ‘ongoing investigation’ by government, attorney at Michael Avenatti trial says Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- Five things to watch in the Clemson-Wake Forest basketball game
- Getting into Gaines Center for basketball games takes commitment from WSSU students
ACC basketball and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season Charlotte Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- USA hasn’t won Olympic men’s boxing gold since 2004. Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis aims to end the drought
- ODU and NSU hit the road Saturday. Hampton, William & Mary, Virginia Tech play conference games at home.
- Hokies, No. 5 Florida State look to recover in big ACC matchup after stumbles early this week
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson lineman leaving football behind because of injury concerns, father says
- Gamecocks ready to rebuild: Here’s South Carolina’s projected spring football depth chart
