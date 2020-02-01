Saturday, February 1, 2020

ECU MBB Heads To Philly To Face Temple; WBB Heads To Wichita State…Weaver Returns To East Carolina As Safeties Coach…Harold Varner III just broke an impressive, and slightly odd, PGA Tour record …No. 21 Houston out to dominate Cincinnati on the boards…Wichita State showdown could be TU’s biggest home game in 17 years…Back from long break, Hurricanes’ late rally not enough against the Golden Knights…Sofia Kenin defeats Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open to claim her first Grand Slam title…Patrick Mahomes became the NFL’s best quarterback by refusing to specialize in football…At Staples Center, the House that Kobe Built, LeBron James pays tribute to Lakers legend

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

Weaver returns to ECU as new safeties coach WNCT 9

Harold Varner III just broke an impressive, and slightly odd, PGA Tour record YAHOO!

ECU trustees send letter of regret for interfering in student election WRAL

247 Sports

Gardner, ECU trek to Temple Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

No. 21 Houston out to dominate Cincinnati on the boards CBS Sports

Cincinnati’s resurgence, spearheaded by Jarron Cumberland, poses a challenge for UH Houston Chronicle

John Brannen: For Cincinnati Bearcats basketball, there’s ‘meaning behind’ Houston matchup Cincinnati Enquirer

Alterique Gilbert ‘in the mix,’ UConn men bring some momentum to Memphis Hartford Courant

Tulane’s Ron Hunter looking past frustrating present to bright future NOLA.com

Memphis Commercial Appeal

Tulsa World

‘All-out wars’: Past Shocker greats excited to see WSU-Tulsa rivalry matter again Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Nike under ‘ongoing investigation’ by government, attorney at Michael Avenatti trial says Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

ACC basketball and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season Charlotte Observer

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier