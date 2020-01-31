Friday, January 31, 2020

Hall Of Famer Morris To Retire As ECU Women’s Tennis Coach…Pirates introduce Blake Harrell as defensive coordinator; Tripp Weaver to join East Carolina’s coaching staff…American Athletic Conference Partners with TicketSmarter…Temple Men’s Basketball Hosts ECU Saturday Night …Cincy faces tough test vs No. 21 Houston…No. 13 Kentucky visits No. 17 Auburn in SEC showdown…Tight end Greg Olsen’s playing days with Panthers over after 9 seasons…Dominic Thiem Earns an Australian Open Final With Djokovic…Sofia Kenin is a bit brash, a lot feisty and a fresh American face in Australian Open final…Canes’ Svechnikov’s second season filled with highs, lows and a touch of lacrosse…Joe Gibbs enters NASCAR Hall with pride and a heavy heart, one year after son’s death
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST
Pirates take Gardner show to Philly Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Baseball And Softball Single-Game Tickets Are Officially On Sale
Pirates introduce Blake Harrell as defensive coordinator The East Carolinian
ECU, Temple meet in conference play Fox Sports
WNCT 9
- Houston introduces Harrell as Pirate’s new Defensive Coordinator
- Jayden Gardner shines for East Carolina
ECU Begins New Chapter Defensively With Blake Harrell Rivals
247 Sports
- Tripp Weaver to join East Carolina’s coaching staff
- Blake Harrell introduced as ECU’s defensive coordinator
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: RHP Trystan Kimmel
Harrell energetic, ready for new challenge Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Temple Men’s Basketball Hosts ECU Saturday Night Temple Owls
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- USF’s Corrick Tabbed To USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List
- USF Jumps into Sole Possession of Third Place in Women’s Basketball Standings
- American Athletic Conference Partners with TicketSmarter
Cincy faces tough test vs No. 21 Houston Fox Sports
Cincinnati vs Houston Basketball Preview SB Nation
Map: Most popular college football teams in every Florida ZIP code Orlando Sentinel
UConn football announces new series with North Carolina, buy game with Michigan The UConn Blog
Memphis’ Lance Thomas has career-best game as Tigers get back in the win column vs UCF Memphis Commercial Appeal
‘Seize the opportunity’: Wichita State basketball kicks off crucial stretch at Tulsa Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Two transfers visiting Duke football
- NC State’s Keatts on CJ Bryce’s recent slump: ‘We’ve got to get him better’
Winston Salem Journal
- Forrest runs App State to victory
- Rob Colon’s 31 points, strong defense pave the way for WSSU’s win over rival Johnson C. Smith
Oklahoma ranked the seventh most valuable program according to study USA Today
The Associated Press
- No. 9 Duke looks to improve its record at Syracuse
- No. 13 Kentucky visits No. 17 Auburn in SEC showdown
- Texas Tech-Kansas highlight weekend slate of Big 12 games
- UCLA defeats No. 20 Colorado 72-68 behind Smith’s 30 points
- Petrusev scores to lead No. 2 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 87-72
