Thursday, January 30, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
- The Bradsher Beat
Sampson had no answer for Jayden Gardner
- Basketball News
No. 21 Cougars overcome Gardner, Pirates
ecupirates.com
- Pirates’ Upset Bid Falls Short Against Houston
- Pirates Look To Continue Home Winning Streak
- Harrell Named East Carolina Defensive Coordinator
The East Carolinian
- Pirates fail to overcome slow start in 69-59 loss to Houston
- TEC Athlete of the Month: Jayden Gardner
- ECU Swim & Dive teams post strong seasons
- ECU pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
WNCT 9
- Pirates fall to No. 21 Houston, 69-59 despite Gardner’s big night
- East Carolina officially announces Harrell as new defensive coordinator
WITN 7
- Mills, Grimes help No. 21 Houston beat Gardner, East Carolina 69-59
- Blake Harrell named ECU football defensive coordinator
January 29, 11:00 p.m. Sports – Pirates host nationally-ranked team WCTI 12
ECU Falls to Houston 69-59 Rivals
247 Sports
- Jayden Gardner’s monster night not enough against No. 21 Houston
- Houston 69, ECU 59: How it looked from the baselines.
- What They’re Saying: Blake Harrell hired as ECU’s DC
- MacKenzie Gore still relishing ties to ECU despite pro progress
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Gardner shines again, but Pirates can’t knock off No. 21 Houston
- ECU makes defensive coordinator hire official
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
UCF can’t hold off Memphis forwards, Knights lose to Tigers Orlando Sentinel
UConn hands Temple its fourth straight loss Philadelphia Inquirer
Mike Anthony: Alterique Gilbert finding peace with basketball in the coming months would be a major UConn victory Hartford Courant
Cold-shooting Tulane loses fourth in a row after hot start against South Florida NOLA.com
Thomas scores 20, Memphis edges UCF 59-57 CBS Sports
Tulsa’s path to first place in the American might seem familiar for Shocker fans Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Coach K’s rage at the Cameron Crazies was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before
- Zion, Duke not mentioned as prosecution claims Avenatti’s debt caused him to extort Nike
- Former UNC star Rick Fox: inaccurate death report ‘shook a lot of people in my life’
Winston Salem Journal
- Deacons falter in second half, fall to Irish
- App State football hires last offensive assistant, has one spot left to fill on staff
- Ten facts, thoughts and quotes for App State with 10 regular-season games to go
- Ed Hardin: Halfway home in a strange basketball season for the ACC
From gritty city in Delaware where his father was killed, to Norfolk, Malik Curry has found a home at Old Dominion Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Charleston Post and Courier
- Lawson scores 19 as USC men hold off Arkansas
- Former C of C Cougar Chevez Goodwin leads Wofford past The Citadel
- CAA basketball teams figure it out: Stop Charleston’s Grant Riller, beat the Cougars
The Associated Press
- Jack leads George Washington over Davidson 107-104 in 4OT
- Gibbs, Mooney and bench propel Irish past Deacons, 90-80
- Texas Tech rebounds with 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia
- Howard gets hurt, Marquette rallies over Xavier 84-82 in 2OT
- Nwora scores 37, leads No. 6 Louisville past BC 86-69
