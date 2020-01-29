Wednesday, January 29, 2020

ECU Women snap 12 game losing streak…No. 21 Houston rolls into matchup at East Carolina; Dooley, Pirates get another shot at ranked Houston…KSU’s Harrell named defensive coordinator at East Carolina…Cincinnati Takes Down SMU, 65-43, Tuesday Night…Furious Mike Krzyzewski screams at Cameron Crazies, then apologizes to Duke students…After a Great Escape, Roger Federer Will Face Djokovic…Braves face tough road for NL East three-peat
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- ECU Women Snap Streak With 71-65 Win Over Memphis
- Pirates Welcome No. 21 Houston To Minges
- Pirate Women Slotted No. 13 In USTFCCCA Southeast Region Ranking
Pirates look to upset No. 21 Houston in Minges The East Carolinian
KSU’s Harrell named defensive coordinator at East Carolina Marietta Daily Journal
WNCT 9
WITN 7
- ECU women’s basketball snaps losing skid with 71-65 win over Memphis
- Two ECU trustees accused of trying to influence student election
No. 21 Houston rolls into matchup at East Carolina CBS Sports
UNC system student group: Investigate alleged offer of help in ECU study body election Winston Salem Journal
Rivals
247 Sports
- Pirates welcome ranked Cougars to Minges Coliseum
- Around the American: Conference picture becomes clearer
- ECU hires Blake Harrell as defensive coordinator
- Jayden Gardner reacts to passing of favorite player Kobe Bryant
- Mason Garcia elevated to four-star recruit by 247Sports
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Dooley, Pirates get another shot at ranked Houston
- ECU beats Memphis, stops streak
- Pirates hiring Harrell as new coordinator
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Cincinnati Takes Down SMU, 65-43, Tuesday Night
- Top Weekly American Indoor Track And Field Performers Recognized
- Tulsa’s Okalova Repeats As American Player of the Week
- UCF’s Decamps Named Men’s Tennis Player Of The Week
- Cincinnati, SMU Claim American Swim and Dive Weekly Plaudits
Marcus Sasser travels uphill road to become UH starter Houston Chronicle
Cumberland’s 28 points lead Cincinnati over SMU 65-43 USA Today
SMU’s 3-game win streak snapped after losing to Cincinnati for the 7th consecutive meeting Dallas Morning News
UCF basketball pushing to pull off home win over Memphis Orlando Sentinel
UCF looks for home win vs Memphis Fox Sports
Previewing Memphis’ conference matchup against UCF 247 Sports
Temple gains one quarterback and officially loses another Philadelphia Inquirer
Hartford Courant
- ‘Don’t cheat the game:’ Temple, UConn men can honor Kobe Bryant with the way they play
- The USA-UConn exhibition was full of pride, hope, and heartbreak. Here’s a closer look at the all-around emotional day.
- Mike Anthony: In Geno Auriemma era, UConn and USA Basketball have been perfect partners
For UConn, a Matchup Against U.S.A. Basketball Was Also a Reunion New York Times
Learning curve: Tulane’s Ron Hunter trying to unlock the potential in Kevin Zhang NOLA.com
Hear Gregg Marshall’s take on the legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Vernon Carey powers No. 9 Duke past Pitt to prevent Panthers’ rally
- Furious Mike Krzyzewski screams at Cameron Crazies, then apologizes to Duke students
- Kobe Bryant’s death a lesson in mortality for UNC players who grew up idolizing him
Winston Salem Journal
- WATCH: Krzyzewski scolds Duke students, then apologizes; Blue Devils defeat Pitt
- App Trail: App State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither, Darrynton Evans turn pro pursuit into fundraising efforts
- Five things to watch in Wednesday’s Wake Forest-Notre Dame game
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va. rediscovers its late-game clutch gene to defeat No. 5 Florida State
- U.Va.’s big closing run paves way to huge ACC victory against No. 5 FSU
- “He was more than an athlete – he was an inspirational person”: Hampton Roads athletes, coaches remember Kobe Bryant
Crucial Gamecocks target down to two schools ahead of signing next week Columbia The State
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson men squeak past Syracuse, claim fifth win in seven games
- SEC conspiracy against Gamecocks? No, Frank Martin’s team just commits too many fouls
- Sapakoff: Gamecocks? Clemson? NCAA Tournament chances for 12 S.C. teams
- SoCon midseason report: After peak season, league even deeper this year
Atlanta Journal Constitution
Washington Post
- Little man, big moments: Kihei Clark leads Virginia to a win over No. 5 Florida State
- Hoyas surrender halftime lead, lose to No. 16 Butler
