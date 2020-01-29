Wednesday, January 29, 2020

ECU Women snap 12 game losing streak…No. 21 Houston rolls into matchup at East Carolina; Dooley, Pirates get another shot at ranked Houston…KSU’s Harrell named defensive coordinator at East Carolina…Cincinnati Takes Down SMU, 65-43, Tuesday Night…Furious Mike Krzyzewski screams at Cameron Crazies, then apologizes to Duke students…After a Great Escape, Roger Federer Will Face Djokovic…Braves face tough road for NL East three-peat

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

Pirates look to upset No. 21 Houston in Minges The East Carolinian

KSU’s Harrell named defensive coordinator at East Carolina Marietta Daily Journal

WNCT 9

WITN 7

No. 21 Houston rolls into matchup at East Carolina CBS Sports

UNC system student group: Investigate alleged offer of help in ECU study body election Winston Salem Journal

Rivals

247 Sports

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Marcus Sasser travels uphill road to become UH starter Houston Chronicle

Cumberland’s 28 points lead Cincinnati over SMU 65-43 USA Today

SMU’s 3-game win streak snapped after losing to Cincinnati for the 7th consecutive meeting Dallas Morning News

UCF basketball pushing to pull off home win over Memphis Orlando Sentinel

UCF looks for home win vs Memphis Fox Sports

Previewing Memphis’ conference matchup against UCF 247 Sports

Temple gains one quarterback and officially loses another Philadelphia Inquirer

Hartford Courant

For UConn, a Matchup Against U.S.A. Basketball Was Also a Reunion New York Times

Learning curve: Tulane’s Ron Hunter trying to unlock the potential in Kevin Zhang NOLA.com

Hear Gregg Marshall’s take on the legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Crucial Gamecocks target down to two schools ahead of signing next week Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution

Washington Post