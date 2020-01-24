Friday, January 24, 2020

McNeill ‘steps away’ at Oklahoma to care for his ill father…Dan Gerlach, who resigned as interim ECU leader, lands new job with Raleigh lobbying firm…Understudy Giles back home at shortstop…Tulane, ECU meet in conference play…Stanton Named LAX Preseason All-AAC…No. 25/24 Houston Takes Down UConn, 63-59, Thursday Night…Wake Forest to raise banner of Dave Odom at Joel Coliseum…Bucks and Hornets playing in Paris can be a burden, but it’s the NBA’s ‘big ask’
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST
The Pirates’ biggest moments, 2010-2019 Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
McNeill Temporarily Stepping Away From Football Oklahoma Sooners
McNeill leaving Sooners to care for ailing father The Oklahoman
Oklahoma assistant coach Ruffin McNeil to ‘temporarily step away from football’ USA Today
McNeill ‘steps away’ at Oklahoma to care for his ill father WNCT 9
Oklahoma assistant McNeill leaving program to care for dadWITN 7
Tulane, ECU meet in conference play Fox Sports
Dan Gerlach, who resigned as interim ECU leader, lands new job with Raleigh lobbying firm Raleigh News and Observer
Former ECU chancellor joins forces with Apodaca as lobbyist WRAL
247 Sports
- Sooner players, staff react to Ruffin McNeill’s step away
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: RHP Tyler Smith
- Giles back in his comfort zone at shortstop for the Pirates
Pirates trampled by Mustangs 84-64 The East Carolinian
Understudy Giles back home at shortstop Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- No. 25/24 Houston Takes Down UConn, 63-59, Thursday Night
- Florida Earns Top Billing in Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll
For Tennessee and U-Conn., the color of a rivalry changes over time Washington Post
UConn, Tennessee and the Gamesmanship of Auriemma and Summitt New York Times
Hartford Courant
- Mike Anthony: UConn-Tennessee remains special and should be scheduled every season
- UConn men melt down again, lose at Houston, 63-59
UH overcomes mistakes to pull off win over UConn Houston Chronicle
Cincinnati Enquirer
- How high can Jarron Cumberland climb on the UC Bearcats scoring list?
- Withrow’s Daniel Ingram commits to University of Cincinnati football
Clemson is in Jeff Scott’s blood, and USF is getting a transfusion Tampa Bay Times
Tulane lands graduate transfer linebacker from Oklahoma State NOLA.com
Memphis basketball: How to follow Tigers’ game vs SMU Memphis Commercial Appeal
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest to raise banner of Dave Odom at Joel Coliseum
- WSSU hoping for consistency as it heads into the fun part of its schedule
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- ODU loses another close game but this one could be costlier: Jason Wade leaves with knee injury.
- Jermaine Marrow nets 37 points as Hampton men overcome Campbell
- William & Mary bounces back from weekend loss to cruise past James Madison
- Hokies get Thursday night rematch in Lane Stadium against Boston College; U.Va.-Tech game is moved from Black Friday
Charleston Post and Courier
- 4 storylines facing Clemson men’s basketball over final 12 games
- Charleston Southern gets past Presbyterian to win third straight
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia State hasn’t slipped in first year with Rob Lanier
- Todd Monken is highest-paid UGA assistant coach
