Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Pirates go for regular season sweep of Mustangs; SMU looks for home win vs ECU…Former ECU player named JH Rose football coach…Former starting OT Matt Morgan no longer a part of ECU program…Duke transfer to practice, sit one season…Wichita State Wins on Road at USF, 56-43, Tuesday…UCF beats Alabama to win cheerleading national championship…Clemson rallies from 10 down to beat Wake Forest…Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game…Derek Jeter, former Yankees captain and former Greensboro Hornet, elected to Baseball Hall of Fame…Williams scores twice as Canes go into long break with 4-1 win over Jets…Joe Gibbs sold Ron Rivera on the Redskins and Dan Snyder. No one sells them harder…Braves sign slugger Marcell Ozuna, fortifying lineup
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
SMU looks for home win vs ECU Fox Sports
J.H. Rose selects Will Bland as next head football coach WITN 7
January 21, 11:00 p.m. Sports – Former ECU player named JH Rose football coach WCTI 12
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs SMU Rivals
247 Sports
- Former starting OT Matt Morgan no longer a part of ECU program
- Tim Jankovich previews SMU-East Carolina
- Around the American: Houston, Tulsa surge to front
Pirates go for regular season sweep of Mustangs The East Carolinian
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Godwin breaks down team’s culture, core values
- Pirates head to rematch at SMU
- Duke transfer to practice, sit one season
- Chancellor wish list: Humble, approachable servant leader
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Wichita State Wins on Road at USF, 56-43, Tuesday
- Wichita State Garners Pair of American Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors
- Tulsa’s Okalova Is First Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for 2020
- Tulsa’s Pearson Takes First Weekly Men’s Tennis Honors of 2020
UC notes: Bearcats enter pivotal AAC stretch, Zach Harvey emerges, Toyambi update Cincinnati Enquirer
Frigid USF men fall to Wichita State for fourth loss in a row Tampa Bay Times
Wichita Eagle
- Dexter Dennis helps Wichita State basketball end two-game slide with road win at USF
- How seven minutes of defensive perfection helped WSU basketball return to winning
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF beats Alabama to win cheerleading national championship
- UCF AD Danny White: Construction projects for Roth Athletic Center, McNamara Cove on track to wrap this year
Sources: SMU rescinded offer from QB commit Raylen Sharpe after he declined to sign NLI in December Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- An examination of Penny Hardaway’s season-long search for the right Memphis basketball lineup
- Memphis basketball: How to follow Tigers’ game vs Tulsa
Riding three-game winning streak, TU hosts No. 20 Memphis Tulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest stumbles for last 10 minutes in loss at Clemson
- Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game
- Derek Jeter, former Yankees captain and former Greensboro Hornet, elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Hokies look to regain confidence against reeling UNC, which continues struggles without injured point guard Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Clemson rallies from 10 down to beat Wake Forest Charleston Post and Courier
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia in good shape after CFB’s latest round of attrition
- Bulldogs not down despite 14th straight loss to Kentucky
Leave a comment