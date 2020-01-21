Tuesday, January 20, 2019

ECU baseball gets No. 25 preseason rank…Pirates drop back-to-back games by double figures…Pirates improve with sisterhood…ECU honors MLK with Day of Service…Tigers move back into the top 20 in this week’s AP poll ; Two losses in one week enough to drop Wichita State basketball from top 25 ranking…National ranking reflects UH’s surge; Quarterback D’Eriq King announces transfer to Miami Hurricanes from Houston …New SMU OC Garrett Riley discusses play-calling, how he ended up with Mustangs for his 1st job running an offense….Virginia’s stellar defense falters at the worst possible time against N.C. State…The Niners and Chiefs took big gambles to land their quarterbacks. Their bets paid off….Carolina Panthers hire Baylor’s Phil Snow as team’s defensive coordinator…Bill Callahan headed to Cleveland …3 Horses Die in 3 Days at Santa Anita, Prompting Fresh Criticism of Racetrack
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
From the Anchor Desk
Pirates ran into ‘grown men’ at Cincinnati Bonesville.net
ECU baseball gets No. 25 preseason rank Fayetteville Observer
ECU tabbed No. 25 in Baseball America preseason poll WITN 7
247 Sports
- ECU ranked No. 25 in Baseball America preseason poll
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: C/DH Matt James
The East Carolinian
- Pirates drop back-to-back games by double figures
- Pirates improve with sisterhood
- ECU tennis teams to begin new season
- ECU honors MLK with Day of Service
Pirates suffer second straight loss at Cincinnati Washington Daily News
Baseball America ranks Pirates 25th Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Sapakoff: A way too early 2020 look at South Carolina football Charleston Post and Courier
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Tulsa’s Rachal, Memphis’ Jeffries Earn Weekly Honors
- UConn’s Walker, Makurat Sweep Weekly Awards in Women’s Basketball
- Successful Weekend On The Track For American Squads
- Cincinnati, UConn Register Sweeps On Senior Day
Tigers move back into the top 20 in this week’s AP poll Memphis Commercial Appeal
Wichita Eagle
- Two losses in one week enough to drop Wichita State basketball from top 25 ranking
- ‘It was a real dark cloud’: WSU motivated after 15 first half points at USF last year
- At age 100, former ‘Voice of the Shockers’ Gus Grebe still follows Wichita State
Houston Chronicle
Record-breaking QB star D’Eriq King picks Miami in time for spring. QB room now crowded Miami Herald
Orlando Sentinel
- Quarterback D’Eriq King announces transfer to Miami Hurricanes from Houston
- How Alabama wound up practicing at UCF ahead of Citrus Bowl
- UCF star Shaquill Griffin, former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill added for Pro Bowl in Orlando
- Miami Hurricanes get DE Quincy Roche from Temple as grad transfer
Former Temple DE Quincy Roche talks about his decision to attend Miami Philadelphia Inquirer
USF’s Jeff Scott addresses vital areas with pledges from Miami’s Katravis Marsh, Chamberlain’s Cesar Reyes Tampa Bay Times
New SMU OC Garrett Riley discusses play-calling, how he ended up with Mustangs for his 1st job running an offense Dallas Morning News
TU’s Rachal named AAC Player of the WeekTulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- No excuses necessary for NC State after win at Virginia
- NC State’s Manny Bates and Pat Andree out for Virginia game
- Duke basketball’s Wendell Moore is progressing, but his return from injury isn’t close
- Duke basketball’s losses hurt now. Why Coach K says they’ll help the Blue Devils later.
Winston Salem Journal
- Wolfpack ends long skid against Virginia, 53-51
- Five things to watch in Tuesday night’s Wake Forest-Clemson game
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va. rallies but fails to hold on down the stretch in loss against N.C. State
- Virginia’s lack of reliable playmakers is amplified again in setback against N.C. State
- ODU basketball hangs on to beat Charlotte, snap 3-game skid
Washington Post
- Virginia’s stellar defense falters at the worst possible time against N.C. State
- Terps freshman Donta Scott shines on defense, and now his offense is heating up
