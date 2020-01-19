Sunday, January 19, 2020

ECU attempts to rebound against Cincinnati on Sunday…Jackson eager to put off night behind him…Houston, Tulsa Improve to 4-1 in MBB Conference Play Saturday…No. 11 Louisville outlasts No. 3 Duke…N.C. State takes back the Triangle, stops Clemson’s run of wins over Tobacco Road foes…Alex Ovechkin, steaming up the NHL career goals list, leads Caps to wild win…Conor McGregor Beats Donald Cerrone at U.F.C. 246…It’s official: Braves play in a park with kind of a weird name…Aaron Rodgers-Richard Sherman matchup key in NFC title game…Chiefs try to stop Derrick Henry, Titans in AFC championship game

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

ECU attempts to rebound against Cincinnati on Sunday The East Carolinian

How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. ECU Pirates Cincinnati Enquirer

247 Sports

Coleman making strides as 7-foot impact defender Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Cincinnati basketball’s depth in question after loss at Memphis Cincinnati Enquirer

Wichita Eagle

Houston Chronicle

Tulsa uses strong second half to defeat Tulane 67-54 Tulsa World

Poor 3-point shooting, lack of interior defense doom Tulane against Tulsa NOLA.com

USF’s Brian Gregory irate over late whistle in Bulls’ loss at UCF Tampa Bay Times

UCF basketball holds off rival USF for War on I-4 win Orlando Sentinel

Philadelphia Inquirer

Mike Anthony: Alterique Gilbert and UConn can’t finish the job in lost opportunity at Villanova Hartford Courant

Dallas Morning News

Memphis Tigers pound Cincinnati into submission, show they won’t ever let you relax | Giannotto Memphis Commercial Appeal

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

5 things to watch in Sunday night’s Boston College-Wake Forest game Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Associated Press