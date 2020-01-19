Sunday, January 19, 2020

ECU attempts to rebound against Cincinnati on Sunday…Jackson eager to put off night behind him…Houston, Tulsa Improve to 4-1 in MBB Conference Play Saturday…No. 11 Louisville outlasts No. 3 Duke…N.C. State takes back the Triangle, stops Clemson’s run of wins over Tobacco Road foes…Alex Ovechkin, steaming up the NHL career goals list, leads Caps to wild win…Conor McGregor Beats Donald Cerrone at U.F.C. 246…It’s official: Braves play in a park with kind of a weird name…Aaron Rodgers-Richard Sherman matchup key in NFC title game…Chiefs try to stop Derrick Henry, Titans in AFC championship game
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
ECU attempts to rebound against Cincinnati on Sunday The East Carolinian
How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. ECU Pirates Cincinnati Enquirer
247 Sports
- ECU looking to bounce back at Cincinnati
- Jackson eager to put off night behind him
- Cincinnati vs ECU Preview
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: INF/RHP Zach Agnos
- Florida back talks East Carolina offer
Coleman making strides as 7-foot impact defender Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Houston, Tulsa Improve to 4-1 in MBB Conference Play Saturday
- Tulane Rises to 5-0 in WBB Conference Play with Win Over Cincinnati
Cincinnati basketball’s depth in question after loss at Memphis Cincinnati Enquirer
Wichita Eagle
- Houston slaps No. 16 Wichita State with double-digit home loss, second loss of week
- Former Jayhawk Quentin Grimes helps hammer Wichita State in return to Kansas
- ‘Get over your feelings:’ What was said in WSU’s locker room after second straight loss
Houston Chronicle
Tulsa uses strong second half to defeat Tulane 67-54 Tulsa World
Poor 3-point shooting, lack of interior defense doom Tulane against Tulsa NOLA.com
USF’s Brian Gregory irate over late whistle in Bulls’ loss at UCF Tampa Bay Times
UCF basketball holds off rival USF for War on I-4 win Orlando Sentinel
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Temple falls to SMU on the road, 68-52
- Tulane 65, Temple 51: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss.
- Temple QB Todd Centeio explains his decision to enter the transfer portal
- Villanova and UConn play a Big East game, officially or not | Mike Jensen
- Villanova defeats an old rival, Connecticut, 61-55
Mike Anthony: Alterique Gilbert and UConn can’t finish the job in lost opportunity at Villanova Hartford Courant
Dallas Morning News
- Mustangs have a Jolly good time vs. Temple as SMU’s JUCO transfer helps snap losing streak
- How SMU found Garrett Riley, and why he was hired as the Mustangs’ offensive coordinator
- Watch: Sonny Dykes surprises 3 SMU walk-ons with scholarships
Memphis Tigers pound Cincinnati into submission, show they won’t ever let you relax | Giannotto Memphis Commercial Appeal
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- No. 11 Louisville outlasts No. 3 Duke
- Louisville shoves Duke aside in ACC race
- N.C. State takes back the Triangle, stops Clemson’s run of wins over Tobacco Road foes
- With quick turnaround, Wolfpack might have to travel to UVA shorthanded
5 things to watch in Sunday night’s Boston College-Wake Forest game Winston Salem Journal
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Interior defensive breakdowns cost Hokies in home loss to Syracuse
- Landers Nolley’s ill-advised final shot thwarts Hokies’ rally against Syracuse
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson falls to N.C. State in defensive struggle
- 4 questions for Clemson entering offseason
- Sapakoff: Slight slippage? Way too early look at 2020 Clemson football
- South Carolina shoots down Texas A&M
- Sam Miller has found a home in Charleston with another career 20-point night
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia Tech comes up short again, this time to Virginia
- Bulldogs lose to Mississippi State by 32 points
- On Joe Burrow, Joe Brady and historic seasons
The Associated Press
- Tillie leads No. 1 Gonzaga past BYU 92-69.
- Perry, Carter lead Mississippi State over Georgia 91-59
- Virginia snaps 3-game skid with 63-58 win over Georgia Tech
- No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79
- Johnson scores 20, Pitt drills reeling North Carolina 66-52
- Boeheim’s 26 lead Syracuse past Virginia Tech, 71-69
- Hubb’s 25 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 78-74
