Saturday, January 18, 2020

ECU, Cincy meet in MBB conference play…WBB Starts Roadtrip At Houston….UConn men seeking respect as they face Villanova again…President Trump on LSU’s Ed Orgeron: ‘If I was casting a movie … that’s my football coach’ …Teenager Alysa Liu set to defend title U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro…The Raiders Left Oakland. The 49ers Want to Take It….Carlos Beltran Out as Mets Manager After Cheating Scandal
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST
ECU’s new pitching coach sizing up talent Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
ECU, Cincy meet in conference play Omaha.com
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Cincinnati Rivals
247 Sports
- Jackson eager to put off night behind him
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: RHP Kenny Schechter
Weaver named WCU defensive coordinator morganton.com
Trott out as ECU defensive coordinator Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
ECU Defensive Coordinator Bob Trott’s contract not renewed WNCT 9
ECU defensive coordinator Bob Trott’s contract not renewed WITN 7
Around the American Athletic Conference
No. 22 Memphis recovers from blown lead to best Cincinnati Reuters
UCF basketball eager to build on momentum, beat rival USF Orlando Sentinel
Hartford Courant
- UConn men seeking respect as they face Villanova again
- UConn men’s basketball at No. 14 Villanova: time, how to watch, broadcasters, preview
TU basketball: Jeriah Horne builds his game, no longer a ‘one-dimensional’ player Tulsa World
No. 16 Wichita St. aims to start new streak vs. Houston CBS Sports
A young UH team looks to grow up at Wichita State Houston Chronicle
WSU basketball senior Jaime Echenique thriving by playing like ‘there is no tomorrow’ Kansas City Star
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- App State, Shawn Clark add two more defensive assistants to Mountaineers staff
- Ed Hardin: Duke facing a big test from Louisville, and everyone is watching
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va. aims to snap three-game skid, while Hokies hope to extend three-game winning streak in ACC play
- A look at Saturday’s college basketball matchups: ODU, U.Va., Virginia Tech, Hampton, NSU, William & Mary
Clemson cornerback to forego senior season, declare for 2020 NFL Draft Charleston Post and Courier
An elite eight in college football? The case for and against expanding the playoffs. Omaha.com
President Trump on LSU’s Ed Orgeron: ‘If I was casting a movie … that’s my football coach’ USA Today
Washington Post
- Who’s up and who’s down in Big Ten basketball? Depends on the day.
- Five college hoops powers who are crashing, and five potential March Madness party crashers
Leave a comment