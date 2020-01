Friday, January 17, 2020

ECU Football Announces Defensive Leadership Change…ECU WBB Starts Roadtrip At Houston..No. 22 Memphis Defeats Cincinnati, 60-49, Thursday Night…Travis Etienne, Clemson’s all-time leading rusher, returning for senior season…UH transfer QB D’Eriq King to visit Miami, Maryland …UConn’s athletic deficit grows by $2M, totals $42M…Canes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers broken fibula

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

VIEW FROM THE EAST

ECU’s new pitching coach sizing up talent Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

Top 25 Breakdown: No. 21 East Carolina D1 Baseball

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Cincinnati basketball folds down the stretch in loss at No. 22 Memphis Cincinnati Enquirer

Memphis pounds Cincinnati into submission and shows these Tigers won’t ever let you relax Memphis Commercial Appeal

Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Columbia The State