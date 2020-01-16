Thursday, January 16, 2020

Tulsa shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win…Former ECU defensive back DaShaun Amos signs with Packers…SMU hires Garrett Riley, brother of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, as offensive coordinator…Houston, Temple, Tulsa Earn MBB Wins Wednesday…Stunned Panthers must now rebuild without No. 59…Ryan Tannehill, the Titans’ unlikely savior, is one upset away from starting the Super Bowl
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
ECU cooled in low-scoring loss to Tulsa Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Cold shooting Pirates fall to Tulsa, 65-49 WNCT 9
Tulsa shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win WITN 7
Tulsa weathers foul trouble, shuts down East Carolina in second half for 65-49 win Tulsa World
Ice Cold ECU Falls to Tulsa 65-49 Rivals
247 Sports
- Former ECU defensive back DaShaun Amos signs with Packers
- Pirates go cold, fall to Tulsa in frustrating fashion
- Tulsa 65, ECU 49: How it looked from the baselines
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: RHP Evan Odum
ECU drops game against Tulsa The East Carolinian
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Houston, Temple, Tulsa Earn Wins Wednesday
- American Announces Weekly Indoor Track & Field Honors
- UConn Escapes Memphis in Back-and-Forth Battle on Tuesday
Rose leads Temple to upset of No. 16 Wichita State The Associated Press
Temple 65, Wichita State 53: Stats, highlights, and reactions from the Owls’ win Philadelphia Inquirer
Dallas Morning News
- SMU hires Garrett Riley, brother of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, as offensive coordinator
- SMU’s comeback effort falls short in road loss to Houston
UH bounces back with victory over SMU Houston Chronicle
‘Mentally and physically tired’: What Wichita State said after listless loss at Temple Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Columbia The State
- South Carolina stuns No. 10 Kentucky as buzzer beater bounces Big Blue
- How Jermaine Couisnard’s Kentucky heroics could have long-lasting effects on USC
- Clemson leading receiver Tee Higgins makes NFL draft decision
Raleigh News and Observer
- Wolfpack’s Funderburk gets his game into gear in win against Hurricanes
- With CJ Bryce and defensive tenacity, NC State bounces back in ACC win over Miami
- Nick McCloud’s decision to transfer a loss for NC State football
- Duke’s David Cutcliffe knows who he wants as offensive line coach, source says
Winston Salem Journal
- Funderburk leads NC State past Miami 80-63; Bryce returns
- App Trail: App State makes the return of Dale Jones official
- College football’s Top 25 teams with a look ahead to 2020
Leave a comment