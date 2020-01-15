Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ECU Looks To Keep Homecourt Streak Alive Against Tulsa…Pirates Sweep Men’s Weekly Conference Awards…UCF Takes Down Tulane, 74-55, Tuesday Night…Wichita State basketball takes nation’s second-longest road winning streak to Temple…Tiger trifecta. Clemson completes Triangle sweep in win over No. 3 Duke….Clemson’s loss to LSU in the national championship game punctuates ACC’s poor season…Memphis ends historic 2019-2020 season at No. 17 in AP Top 25…No. 19 App State finishes the season ranked for the first time in its FBS history…Luke Kuechly, Panthers’ 28-year-old linebacker, announces he’s retiring from the NFL…LSU’s Joe Brady is heading to the Panthers as their new offensive coordinator…Alex Cora Ousted by Red Sox After Sign-Stealing Scandal…Wildfires Mar First Days of Play at Australian Open Qualifiers…W.N.B.A. Makes ‘Big Bet on Women’ With a New Contract
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- ECU Looks To Keep Homecourt Streak Alive Against Tulsa
- Pirates Sweep Men’s Weekly Conference Awards
- East Carolina Begins Preparations For 2020 Softball Season
- ECU Athletics Expands Relationship With Paciolan
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Young, likable Pirates connecting to fans
- Reloaded with talent, ECU track races back into action
- ECU ranked 21st in preseason
PREVIEW: ECU Hoops vs. Tulsa WITN 7
ECU’s master’s programs listed among the nation’s best by U.S. News and World Report WNCT 9
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Tulsa Rivals
247 Sports
- ECU looks for three in a row as Tulsa comes to Minges
- Freshman class showing promise under fire for Pirates
- Around the American: Wichita State remains only unbeaten
Pirates hope to maintain momentum against Tulsa The East Carolinian
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UCF Takes Down Tulane, 74-55, Tuesday Night
- The American Announces First Swimming and Diving Honors of 2020
- American 2020 Indoor Season Officially Underway
UCF guard Dazon Ingram’s double-double helps Knights beat Tulane, snap skid Orlando Sentinel
Frigid shooting night sinks Tulane in home game against Central Florida NOLA.com
Tampa Bay Times
- Mitch Wilcox exudes grace, not a grudge, over final USF season
- As second signing day nears, which positions will USF target?
Temple QB Todd Centeio explains his decision to enter the transfer portal Philadelphia Inquirer
UConn men’s notebook: Hurley says hard work starting to pay off Journal Inquirer
SMU didn’t submit its basketball waivers to the NCAA until Oct. 11 and Nov. 6. This is an inside look at why it happened so late. Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Where the Tigers fall in latest NCAA tournament projections
- Tiger Basketball Podcast: Has Memphis weathered the storm?
- Memphis football ends season ranked No. 17 in AP Top 25
247 Sports
- Cincinnati Bearcats Land Alabama Transfer Jerome Ford
- Memphis ends historic 2019-2020 season at No. 17 in AP Top 25
- Memphis listed as seven-seed in latest ESPN bracketology
Clemson tops early Top 25 for 2020 college football. See where Ohio State, Cincinnati rank. Cincinnati Enquirer
TU basketball: Encouragement from teammates, coaches helps Darien Jackson connect on first career 3s Tulsa World
Men’s basketball preview: Houston vs. SMU Houston Chronicle
Wichita Eagle
- Wichita State basketball takes nation’s second-longest road winning streak to Temple
- Five ways that Wichita State basketball can pick up its first road win at Temple
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Tiger trifecta. Clemson completes Triangle sweep in win over No. 3 Duke.
- ‘It was unacceptable.’ Cassius Stanley calls out Duke’s play in stunning loss at Clemson.
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest turned over again in third straight loss
- App State ends the year ranked and shows its potential as Mountaineers fulfill Karl Benson prediction
- No. 19 App State finishes the season ranked for the first time in its FBS history
- Wake Forest adds offensive lineman as grad transfer from Maryland
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Clemson’s loss to LSU in the national championship game punctuates ACC’s poor season
- U.Va. is desperate for offensive consistency going into basketball season’s second half
- After shockingly strong start, Hokies hit midseason mark with unexpected optimism
Columbia The State
- Clemson, Trevor Lawrence already front-runners for next national title, Heisman Trophy
- A closer look: Just how rarely Trevor Lawrence has struggled like he did against LSU
- Suspension in title game caps disappointing season for Clemson’s Xavier Thomas
- South Carolina assistant coach lands job with Tom Herman at Texas
Sapakoff: Joe Burrow’s ranking among Louisiana icons and Clemson foes Charleston Post and Courier
Washington Post
- Ed Orgeron, at the peak of his career, stopped to remember his season out of a job
- LSU offensive mastermind Joe Brady set to return to NFL
- It’s another long ride home for Maryland after a ‘devastating loss’ at Wisconsin
- Former Penn State football player files hazing lawsuit against school and James Franklin
New York Times
- L.S.U. Won a Championship. Its Next Challenge Has Already Started.
- L.S.U. Wins the Title the Way It Won All Season: Behind Joe Burrow
- How L.S.U. Beat Clemson to Win the College Football National Title
The Associated Press
- Consolation prize: Clemson knocks off No. 3 Duke in hoops
- UNC basketball player Brandon Robinson injured in car crash
- Nolley, Radford combine for 42, Hokies top Wake Forest 80-70
- No. 11 Louisville escapes Pitt upset bid in overtime, 73-68
- LSU rallies in regulation to take down Texas A&M in OT 89-85
- Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegations
- Washington State hires Rolovich as coach, replacing Leach
- Culver scores 17, No. 12 West Virginia stomps TCU 81-49
- Moss scores 20 points, No. 6 Kansas beats Oklahoma 66-52
Leave a comment