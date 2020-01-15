Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ECU Looks To Keep Homecourt Streak Alive Against Tulsa…Pirates Sweep Men’s Weekly Conference Awards…UCF Takes Down Tulane, 74-55, Tuesday Night…Wichita State basketball takes nation’s second-longest road winning streak to Temple…Tiger trifecta. Clemson completes Triangle sweep in win over No. 3 Duke….Clemson’s loss to LSU in the national championship game punctuates ACC’s poor season…Memphis ends historic 2019-2020 season at No. 17 in AP Top 25…No. 19 App State finishes the season ranked for the first time in its FBS history…Luke Kuechly, Panthers’ 28-year-old linebacker, announces he’s retiring from the NFL…LSU’s Joe Brady is heading to the Panthers as their new offensive coordinator…Alex Cora Ousted by Red Sox After Sign-Stealing Scandal…Wildfires Mar First Days of Play at Australian Open Qualifiers…W.N.B.A. Makes ‘Big Bet on Women’ With a New Contract

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

PREVIEW: ECU Hoops vs. Tulsa WITN 7

ECU’s master’s programs listed among the nation’s best by U.S. News and World Report WNCT 9

Tale of the Tape: ECU vs Tulsa Rivals

247 Sports

Pirates hope to maintain momentum against Tulsa The East Carolinian

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

UCF guard Dazon Ingram’s double-double helps Knights beat Tulane, snap skid Orlando Sentinel

Frigid shooting night sinks Tulane in home game against Central Florida NOLA.com

Tampa Bay Times

Temple QB Todd Centeio explains his decision to enter the transfer portal Philadelphia Inquirer

UConn men’s notebook: Hurley says hard work starting to pay off Journal Inquirer

SMU didn’t submit its basketball waivers to the NCAA until Oct. 11 and Nov. 6. This is an inside look at why it happened so late. Dallas Morning News

Memphis Commercial Appeal

247 Sports

Clemson tops early Top 25 for 2020 college football. See where Ohio State, Cincinnati rank. Cincinnati Enquirer

TU basketball: Encouragement from teammates, coaches helps Darien Jackson connect on first career 3s Tulsa World

Men’s basketball preview: Houston vs. SMU Houston Chronicle

Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Columbia The State

Sapakoff: Joe Burrow’s ranking among Louisiana icons and Clemson foes Charleston Post and Courier

Washington Post

New York Times

The Associated Press