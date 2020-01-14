Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Gardner Named The American Player-of-the-Week For Second Time…CJ Johnson picks up Freshman All-America honor…ECU Garners No. 21 Preseason Ranking From D1baseball…Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU…Norfolk State will visit East Carolina and Charlotte during 2020 football season…Four American Athletic Conference Teams in Final AP Top 25…UH quarterback D’Eriq King enters NCAA transfer portal…Clemson’s 29-game winning streak ends in national championship loss; to LSU; After a slow start against Clemson, supersonic LSU zooms to the national championship…Astros Manager and G.M. Fired Over Cheating Scandal; The Astros were disgraceful, but MLB should have seen this coming…Samsonov records first shutout, Ovechkin reaches milestone in win over Canes
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
From the Anchor Desk
Pirates go for third straight conference win Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Gardner Named The American Player-of-the-Week For Second Time
- Johnson Earns FWAA Freshman All-America Honors
- ECU Garners No. 21 Preseason Ranking From D1baseball
WNCT 9
- CJ Johnson picks up Freshman All-America honor
- Gardner named AAC Player of the Week for 2nd time
- D1 Baseball ranks ECU 21st in preseason poll
WITN 7
- ECU basketball’s Jayden Gardner named AAC Player of the Week
- ECU football’s C.J. Johnson earns FWAA Freshman All-America Honors
- ECU Chancellor Search Committee meeting for second time in 2020
Jayden Gardner Named AAC Player of the Week Rivals
Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU Fox Sports
Norfolk State will visit East Carolina and Charlotte during 2020 football season Hampton Roads Daily Press
Dealton Cotton steps down as Norview football coach for job in Raleigh, move closer to family Norfolk Virginian Pilot
247 Sports
- Mason impressed with atmosphere during East Carolina visit
- ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson earns Freshman All-American honors
- Former Virginia Tech OL gets an on-the-field coaching job
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Four American Athletic Conference Teams in Final AP Top 25
- Tulane, Cincinnati Pick Up Swim and Dive Sweeps
- ECU’s Gardner, Memphis’ Achiuwa Earn Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors
- Gainwell Named FWAA Freshman of the Year; Headlines Three Freshman All-America Picks From The American
- Cincinnati’s Thomas, USF’s Brabencova Named Women’s Basketball Weekly Honoreess
UH quarterback D’Eriq King enters NCAA transfer portal Houston Chronicle
No. 16 Wichita State steamrolling toward trip to Temple CBS Sports
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF ranked in final AP top 25 college football poll
- UCF basketball eager to snap out of slump against Cincinnati
Streak busters: Tulane basketball team changing the narrative under Ron Hunter NOLA.com
Here are the 10 basketball plays Wichita State needed to beat UConn in double overtime Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Columbia The State
- Clemson’s 29-game winning streak ends in national championship loss to LSU
- Good news for Clemson? Joe Burrow won’t be around to show up Trevor Lawrence next year
- 5 keys that made the difference in Clemson’s national championship loss against LSU
- Travis Etienne breaks Clemson career rushing record in national championship game
- What Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins said about upcoming NFL decisions
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence after LSU loss: ‘It just wasn’t my night’
- Clemson falls to LSU in College Football Playoff national championship
- Sapakoff: LSU interrupts Clemson’s roll, but it’s back to Big Easy next year
- Clemson’s Etienne yet to make decision on 2020 NFL Draft
NOLA.com
- ‘This is for everybody’: LSU caps perfect season with national title win over Clemson
- Report: LSU football players threatened with arrest after smoking championship cigars in locker room
- Cigar smoke and completed dreams: Joe Burrow revels in LSU national championship glory
- LSU campus empties as students take advantage of no classes to attend national championship
- Joe Burrow smashes TD records, gets Drew Brees comparison on ‘magical’ night in Superdome
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson can’t stay on LSU’s level for four quarters: ‘It just wasn’t my night’
Washington Post
- Joe Burrow showed an engineer’s precision and a wizard’s magic as he went out a legend
- After a slow start against Clemson, supersonic LSU zooms to the national championship
L.S.U. Wins the Title the Way It Won All Season: Behind Joe Burrow New York Times
As UNC struggles, uncertainty over Cole Anthony’s future intensifies Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- My Take On Others: All hail Joe Burreaux
- Social media policy for WSSU men’s basketball team after games is working well
- College football’s postseason is over. Here are the results of all 40 games.
