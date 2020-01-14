Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Gardner Named The American Player-of-the-Week For Second Time…CJ Johnson picks up Freshman All-America honor…ECU Garners No. 21 Preseason Ranking From D1baseball…Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU…Norfolk State will visit East Carolina and Charlotte during 2020 football season…Four American Athletic Conference Teams in Final AP Top 25…UH quarterback D’Eriq King enters NCAA transfer portal…Clemson’s 29-game winning streak ends in national championship loss; to LSU; After a slow start against Clemson, supersonic LSU zooms to the national championship…Astros Manager and G.M. Fired Over Cheating Scandal; The Astros were disgraceful, but MLB should have seen this coming…Samsonov records first shutout, Ovechkin reaches milestone in win over Canes

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

From the Anchor Desk

Pirates go for third straight conference win Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

WNCT 9

WITN 7

Jayden Gardner Named AAC Player of the Week Rivals

Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU Fox Sports

Norfolk State will visit East Carolina and Charlotte during 2020 football season Hampton Roads Daily Press

Dealton Cotton steps down as Norview football coach for job in Raleigh, move closer to family Norfolk Virginian Pilot

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

UH quarterback D’Eriq King enters NCAA transfer portal Houston Chronicle

No. 16 Wichita State steamrolling toward trip to Temple CBS Sports

Orlando Sentinel

Streak busters: Tulane basketball team changing the narrative under Ron Hunter NOLA.com

Here are the 10 basketball plays Wichita State needed to beat UConn in double overtime Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

NOLA.com

Washington Post

L.S.U. Wins the Title the Way It Won All Season: Behind Joe Burrow New York Times

As UNC struggles, uncertainty over Cole Anthony’s future intensifies Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal