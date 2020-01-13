Monday, January 13, 2020

Late Run Costs ECU WBB Against Wichita State…Ryan Davis looks to lead Track & Field into new year…New TV deal opens opportunity for students…No. 21/22 Memphis, No. 23 Wichita State Earn Road Wins Sunday…Move over, Alabama? Clemson can be college football’s premier dynasty by beating LSU…Aaron Rodgers, with some help from his defense, leads the Packers into the NFC title game…Patrick Mahomes erases huge deficit vs. Texans, leads Chiefs back to AFC title game

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Insights from Brett

Winning awakens ECU’s ‘sixth man’ Bonesville.net

Late Run Costs ECU WBB Against Wichita State ecupirates.com

Roundup: Shockers shoot 40 free throws in edging ECU Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Late Run Costs ECU Against Wichita State WNCT 9

Wichita State hands ECU its ninth straight loss, 61-53 WITN 7

247 Sports

The East Carolinian

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

USF’s upset bid falls just short against No. 21 Memphis Tampa Bay Times

UCF basketball falls to Cincinnati, extends losing streak to 5 games Orlando Sentinel

UConn men’s basketball battles, but comes up short in double OT against Wichita State New Britain Herald

UConn men fight it out, but fall short to Wichita State in double OT Hartford Courant

Wichita Eagle

Which Group of Five conference found the most success this bowl season? Idaho Statesman

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Columbia The State

Meet the man behind Trevor Lawrence’s last loss New York Post

From Charlotte to N.C. State to LSU, Thaddeus Moss has ‘got some real dirtbag to him’ Charlotte Observer

Charleston Post and Courier

NOLA.com

Your complete guide to tonight’s national championship: Clemson vs. LSU Winston Salem Journal

Washington Post

Atlanta Journal Constitution

New York Times

The Associated Press