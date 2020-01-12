Sunday, January 12, 2020

Pirates sink 11 triples, defeat SMU 71-68…Tulsa continues unpredictable league start, rallies late to top Houston…Tulane men’s basketball thumps Temple on the road…Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill…JMU stands toe to toe with FCS dynasty, but in the end North Dakota State stands alone…Mark Richt excited about Georgia landing quarterback Jamie Newman…Ravens’ record-setting season ends in stunning divisional-round loss to Titans, 28-12…49ers beat Vikings to earn spot in NFC championship game…Serena Williams Gets First Singles Tournament Win in Three Years…Qatar World Cup faces its latest cause for concern: Safety in midst of Persian Gulf turmoil
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Basketball News
Tristen’s triple lifts Pirates Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Newton’s Game-Winning 3 Sinks SMU
- Pirates Put Up Solid Performances At Carolina Challenge
- ECU Drops Final Home Meet Of The Season To Gamecocks
Tristen Newton drills game winner, East Carolina upsets SMU 71-68 Dallas Morning News
Newton’s Game-Winning 3 Sinks SMU WNCT 9
Newton drills game-winner as ECU hoops upsets SMU, 71-68 WITN 7
January 11th, 10 p.m. Sports; East Carolina Basketball upsets Southern Methodist at home WCTI 12
Tristen Newton’s Three Point Bomb Sinks Mustangs 71-68 Rivals
247 Sports
- Minges Magic: Pirates win on Tristen Newton’s late 3-pointer
- ECU 71, SMU 68: How it looked from the baselines
- WATCH: Newton’s game-winning 3-pointer leads ECU over SMU
- Recap: SMU falls short on the road against East Carolina
Pirates sink 11 triples, defeat SMU 71-68 The East Carolinian
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Newton makes final 3, Pirates grab marquee win vs. Mustangs
- WATCH: Newton’s winning shot in Minges
- Gardner: We’re going to keep getting better
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Newton’s Three Lifts ECU to 71-68 Win over SMU
- UConn, Temple and Tulane Keep WBB Conference Win Streaks Going Saturday
The Associated Press
- Newton drills game winner, East Carolina upsets SMU 71-68
- Jackson scores 19, Tulsa rallies past Houston 63-61
- Scott leads Cincinnati over UCF 68-54
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Cincinnati basketball figuring things out, handles AAC competition
- Cincinnati basketball earns season’s first true road victory at UCF
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF basketball falls to Cincinnati, extends losing streak to 5 games
- Will UCF’s $10 million buyout be enough to keep Baylor away from Josh Heupel? | Commentary
USF men hope for giant step in confounding climb Sunday against Memphis Tampa Bay Times
Tulane men’s basketball thumps Temple on the road NOLA.com
Tulane 65, Temple 51: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss. Philadelphia Inquirer
UConn men looking for an upset, and a momentum builder vs. Wichita State Hartford Courant
Here’s why Wichita State fans can expect a unique broadcast for Sunday’s game at UConn Wichita Eagle
SMU football picks up commitment from Oklahoma safety Ty DeArman Dallas Morning News
Memphis basketball: How to follow to Tigers’ game vs USF Memphis Commercial Appeal
TU continues unpredictable league start, rallies late to top Houston Tulsa World
Houston drops first conference game after Tulsa rally Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Columbia The State
- Eye of the Tiger: Clemson snaps 59-game losing streak at UNC
- Dazed, damp and devastated: Inside Clemson’s historic first-ever victory at UNC
- South Carolina’s road magic ends in close loss at Tennessee
- He was once committed to South Carolina. He’ll start for LSU in the title game
- LSU fans will outnumber Clemson’s at Monday’s national title game. But by how much?
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson finally ends 0-59 skid at North Carolina
- Clemson’s Etienne’s hometown, in heart of LSU country, conflicted for national title
- Sapakoff: Bourbon Street, and other zany Clemson-LSU scenes
- Citadel’s last-minute rally comes up just short at Wofford
- Charleston Southern’s comeback falls short against UNC Asheville
Raleigh News and Observer
- Clemson losing streak ends as Tar Heels buckle under the weight of history
- UNC’s Roy Williams blames himself for not reminding team to foul in loss to Clemson
- Roy Williams following loss to Clemson: ‘I’d say that right now this is my lowest’
- No. 2 Duke routs Wake Forest
Winston Salem Journal
- Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill
- Ed Hardin: Clemson ends its misery in Chapel Hill as Carolina gags in the end
- Duke makes quick work of Wake Forest in first-half demolition
Washington Post
- JMU stands toe to toe with FCS dynasty, but in the end North Dakota State stands alone
- At powers like Clemson and Ohio State, a holistic approach to player wellness
- Virginia’s ironclad defense springs a few leaks in OT loss to Syracuse
- Hoyas can’t keep up with Saddiq Bey and VillanovaA tale of two Tigers: How Clemson and LSU got their mascots
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- North Dakota State tops James Madison for 8th FCS national title
- Unsightly performance versus Syracuse sends U.Va. to second consecutive loss
- Landers Nolley, Tyrece Radford combine to help Hokies frustrate N.C. State
- William & Mary takes sole possession of first place in the CAA with a win over Charleston
- Old Dominion misfires often, falls to Charlotte as winning streak ends at 3
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- The secret sauce in Clemson’s success? Coaching continuity
- NCAA Final Four: Who has won the title in Atlanta?
- Mark Richt excited about Georgia landing quarterback Jamie Newman
- Georgia Tech overpowers Boston College
- Georgia Bulldogs humbled by No. 5 Auburn
Leave a comment