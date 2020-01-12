Sunday, January 12, 2020

Pirates sink 11 triples, defeat SMU 71-68…Tulsa continues unpredictable league start, rallies late to top Houston…Tulane men’s basketball thumps Temple on the road…Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill…JMU stands toe to toe with FCS dynasty, but in the end North Dakota State stands alone…Mark Richt excited about Georgia landing quarterback Jamie Newman…Ravens’ record-setting season ends in stunning divisional-round loss to Titans, 28-12…49ers beat Vikings to earn spot in NFC championship game…Serena Williams Gets First Singles Tournament Win in Three Years…Qatar World Cup faces its latest cause for concern: Safety in midst of Persian Gulf turmoil

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Basketball News

Tristen’s triple lifts Pirates Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

Tristen Newton drills game winner, East Carolina upsets SMU 71-68 Dallas Morning News

Newton’s Game-Winning 3 Sinks SMU WNCT 9

Newton drills game-winner as ECU hoops upsets SMU, 71-68 WITN 7

January 11th, 10 p.m. Sports; East Carolina Basketball upsets Southern Methodist at home WCTI 12

Tristen Newton’s Three Point Bomb Sinks Mustangs 71-68 Rivals

247 Sports

Pirates sink 11 triples, defeat SMU 71-68 The East Carolinian

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

The Associated Press

Cincinnati Enquirer

Orlando Sentinel

USF men hope for giant step in confounding climb Sunday against Memphis Tampa Bay Times

Tulane men’s basketball thumps Temple on the road NOLA.com

Tulane 65, Temple 51: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss. Philadelphia Inquirer

UConn men looking for an upset, and a momentum builder vs. Wichita State Hartford Courant

Here’s why Wichita State fans can expect a unique broadcast for Sunday’s game at UConn Wichita Eagle

SMU football picks up commitment from Oklahoma safety Ty DeArman Dallas Morning News

Memphis basketball: How to follow to Tigers’ game vs USF Memphis Commercial Appeal

TU continues unpredictable league start, rallies late to top Houston Tulsa World

Houston drops first conference game after Tulsa rally Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Washington Post

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Atlanta Journal Constitution