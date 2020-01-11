Saturday, January 11, 2020

Pirates set to host 12-2 Mustangs on Saturday…East Carolina Begins 2020 Indoor Season In Chapel Hill…UConn braces for No. 23 Wichita State…Tulane basketball player sidelined before season is accused of rape; barred from team activities…JMU football has its own ‘blueprint,’ even as it readies to face the FCS gold standard…Clemson tries to snap 0-59 skid at North Carolina vs. Roy Williams’ ‘least-gifted team’…Sylvia Hatchell, former UNC basketball coach, cited in death of pedestrian…Bulldogs land QB transfer Jamie Newman as possible successor to Jake Fromm…Mrazek’s saves, Necas’ speed spur Canes to 3-0 shutout of Coyotes…‘Big Truss’ is the story of the Baltimore Ravens’ season
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- Pirates Look To Extend MBB Home Streak Against SMU
- East Carolina Begins 2020 Indoor Season In Chapel Hill
- Pirates Welcome Wichita State WBB To Greenville
SMU basketball opponent preview: East Carolina Dallas Morning News
SMU looks to extend streak vs ECU Miami Herald
Early results, early parity in AAC Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Preview: In ECU, SMU sets sights on a new challenge 247 Sports
Pirates set to host 12-2 Mustangs on Saturday The East Carolinian
Around the American Athletic Conference
How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF Knights Cincinnati Enquirer
Tampa Bay Times
- USF men hope for giant step in confounding climb Sunday against Memphis
- USF’s Jeff Scott completes inaugural staff with hiring of FAU safeties coach Wes Neighbors
UCF basketball eager to snap out of slump against Cincinnati Orlando Sentinel
UConn braces for No. 23 Wichita State CBS Sports
Tulane basketball player sidelined before season is accused of rape; barred from team activities NOLA.com
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Memphis starters struggle in loss at Wichita State. Will Penny Hardaway make changes?
- Memphis basketball’s loss at Wichita State is exactly what Penny Hardaway, Tigers needed to see | Giannotto
After up-and-down start to league play, TU hosts Houston on Saturday Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- Burton leads No. 23 Wichita State past No. 21 Memphis
- UH promotes Mark Scott to special teams coordinator
Here’s why Wichita State fans can expect a unique broadcast for Sunday’s game at UConn Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Washington Post
- JMU football has its own ‘blueprint,’ even as it readies to face the FCS gold standard
- This is the real Death Valley. Sorry, Clemson and LSU.
- What you need to know about the College Football Playoff national championship game
- Clemson’s hopes of upsetting LSU for college football title rest with its defense
- Maryland shows poise doesn’t travel in 67-49 loss at Iowa
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- JMU’s Dimitri Holloway and his classmates hope to cap impressive run with another national championship
- U.Va. looks to rebound against Syracuse, while Hokies have chance to build momentum against N.C. State
Hampton Roads Daily Press
- JMU’s 2015 recruiting class has seen some changes and plenty of success
- The next test for a revitalized ODU basketball team: Winning on the road.
Can Clemson finally win in Chapel Hill? Thomasville Times-Enterprise
Is This The Year? Clemson seeks first win at North Carolina SFGate
Raleigh News and Observer
- Can Roy Williams pass Dean Smith? Or will Clemson finally win at UNC?
- Sylvia Hatchell, former UNC basketball coach, cited in death of pedestrian
Winston Salem Journal
- Jamie Newman headed to Georgia as grad transfer
- Ed Hardin: ACC enjoying a down year as national conversation borders on ridiculous
- 5 things to watch in Saturday night’s Wake Forest-Duke game
- College Football Playoff championship preview: Your complete guide to Clemson vs. LSU
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson tries to snap 0-59 skid at North Carolina vs. Roy Williams’ ‘least-gifted team’
- Tigers surrounded by Tigers: Clemson alumni in New Orleans, LSU fans in Charleston
- Hardcore wrestling pioneer Pampero Firpo was unforgettable character
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Bulldogs land QB transfer Jamie Newman as possible successor to Jake Fromm
- Are we there yet? The wait for LSU-Clemson continues
How the new Mountain West TV deal affects Boise State and possible conference realignment KTVB
Leave a comment