Friday, January 10, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
VIEW FROM THE EAST
Pirates take momentum into SMU test Bonesville.net
Baseball Adds Home Game Against Liberty To 2020 Schedule ecupirates.com
SMU looks to extend streak vs ECU Washington Post
ECU listening session to help find new chancellor WITN 7
ECU staff weighs in on desired qualities for chancellor Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Tale of the Tape: ECU vs SMU Rivals
247 Sports
- Five breakout candidates for East Carolina’s 2020 football team
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: INF Ryder Giles
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- No. 23 Wichita State Takes Down No. 21/22 Memphis, 76-67
- Jolene Shepardson Named USF Volleyball Head Coach
- Four UConn Players Selected to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Wichita State beats Memphis for early lead in AAC title race Wichita Eagle
Memphis basketball’s loss at Wichita State is exactly what Penny Hardaway, Tigers needed to see Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis hires Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator The Associated Press
Cincinnati new home for Michigan State transfer TE Noah Davis NBC Sports
Tampa Bay Times
- USF turns attention toward Armwood defensive back, Chamberlain lineman
- Could former Armwood, ‘Bama speedster Jerome Ford land at USF?
UCF basketball falls at SMU, extends losing streak to four games Orlando Sentinel
Mike Anthony: UConn and Baylor is the game that means everything … and nothing Hartford Courant
SMU coach Tim Jankovich blasts NCAA’s wavier process; AD Rick Hart suggests doing away with waivers altogether Dallas Morning News
Tulsa goes 0-for-17 from 3-point line in 75-44 loss at Cincinnati Tulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
FCS Championship: James Madison rises up against NDSU dynasty YAHOO!
James Madison enters FCS title game with a growing football tradition Washington Times
Columbia The State
- Built by Phenix City, Clemson’s Justyn Ross gears up for another national title game
- How a clothing store owner found the secret to beating Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence
- Watch out, America. Clemson is coming for, and getting, your state’s top recruits
- With first public impression, Paul Jackson shows himself a match for Muschamp program
- Former UGA quarterback added to USC coaching staff. Bobby Bentley changes roles
Winston Salem Journal
- WSSU struggles on offense during key stretch in 85-80 loss to Virginia State at the Gaines Center
- App hoops swept by UT Arlington
- Former Ledford, West Forsyth athlete levies failed lawsuits against New York Yankees
- Doug Gillin’s new contract extension at App State comes with a hearty raise
Fayetteville Observer
- Tigers Extra podcast: Clemson vs. LSU preview
- ACC women: Tar Heels did it again, handing Wolfpack first loss of season
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- William & Mary pulls away in second half against UNC Wilmington to remain unbeaten in CAA
- ACC basketball’s baffling dilemma: Could lack of well-rounded teams, unsightly losses jeopardize usual NCAA tourney berths?
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia needs good transfer QB. That might be tough sell for Bulldogs.
- Georgia State crushes Louisiana-Lafayette by 38 points
- Former UGA QBs: Jake Fromm made right decision
- A statement win slips away, but all isn’t lost for Georgia Tech
The Associated Press
- Pirate sets sail leaving Washington St to ponder what’s next
- Half-empty stadiums won’t stop number of bowls from going up
- Delay of game: National title on hold amidst 2-week wait
- Mays transfers to Tennessee after his father sues Georgia
