Thursday, January 9, 2020

ECU rally falls short as Pirate women lose to SMU, 55-47…Carden encouraged where program is heading under Houston…Veteran ECU DL coach Jeff Hanson announces retirement…Herd will play on 50th anniversary of plane crash…A long season gets longer for UNC, and the Tar Heels may not have hit bottom yet…Ed Orgeron Becomes the Cajun Yogi Berra…Panthers go back to college to find their man, a former Catamount…Toddler hit by baseball during Astros game suffers from brain injury, attorney says…Capitals are their own worst enemy in 3-2 loss to Flyers

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

The Bradsher Beat

McNeill coaxing Pirates through rough seas Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

WNCT 9

Late ECU rally falls short in 55-47 loss to SMU WITN 7

East Carolina assistant Jeff Hanson calls it a career after 46 years NBC Sports

Tale of the Tape: ECU vs SMU Rivals

247 Sports

Herd will play on 50th anniversary of plane crash Beckley (WV) Register-Herald

Marshall announces 2020 football schedule Huntington Herald-Dispatch

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Jarron Cumberland breaks out in Cincinnati basketball’s win vs. Tulsa Cincinnati Enquirer

Could former Armwood, ‘Bama speedster Jerome Ford land at USF? Tampa Bay Times

Orlando Sentinel

Matt Rhule charts his own path by taking Carolina Panthers job | Mike Jensen Philadelphia Inquirer

UConn men’s veterans step up, take down Tulane, 67-61, for first conference win Hartford Courant

Source: Tulane the frontrunner to land Texas Tech grad transfer QB Jett Duffey NOLA.com

Dallas Morning News

Memphis Commercial Appeal

Get to know the 2019-2020 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Tulsa World

Mills scores 23 to carry Houston over Temple Houston Chronicle

Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Fayetteville Observer

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

How Clemson’s BT Potter shook off early-season struggles to regain his kicking form Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Associated Press