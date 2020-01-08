Wednesday, January 8, 2020

ECU Holds Off USF For First Conference Win; Gardner’s play at both ends leads ECU past USF, 62-59…Houston 78, Temple 74: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss…UCLA’s AD search looks like anything but an AD search (which could be a good thing)…Panthers pick Baylor’s Matt Rhule as next coach; Matt Rhule isn’t an ‘offensive genius.’ He’s a fixer, and the Panthers need fixing…Panthers pick Baylor’s Matt Rhule as next coach…Alex Ovechkin sparks a rout and finds the net twice in the Capitals’ 6-1 win over Ottawa
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Basketball News
Gardner leads Pirates past USF Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- ECU Holds Off USF For First Conference Win
- Pirates Return Home To Host SMU
- Pirates In Action This Week
- Burleson Garners Perfect Game Preseason All-America Honors
USF men’s rally falls short at East Carolina Tampa Bay Times
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
ECU knocks off USF, 62-59 in American home opener WNCT 9
WITN 7
- Gardner’s play at both ends leads ECU past USF, 62-59
- ECU baseball’s Burleson garners Perfect Game Preseason All-America honors
January 7, 11:00 p.m. Sports – ECU wins first home conference game of the seasonWCTI 12
USF falls on the road at East Carolina, 62-59 Bay News 9
Pirates Top USF 62-59 For First AAC Victory Of The Season Rivals
247 Sports
- ECU hangs on for first conference win
- USF drops close one to East Carolina
- ECU 62, USF 59: How it looked from the Baselines
- Report: Skip Holtz interested in Mississippi State job
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- ECU, Houston Earn Conference Wins Tuesday Night
- Nick Bochette Named Temple Women’s Soccer Head Coach
- USF Repeats As American Softball Favorite For 2020
Cincinnati Enquirer
- John Brannen keeps it honest about Cincinnati basketball ahead of Tulsa matchup
- Gary Clark, former UC Bearcats standout, to be waived by Houston Rockets, per report
- How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF basketball can’t stay out of foul trouble, falls at Houston
- UCF or University of Orlando? George O’Leary liked the idea of a name change | Commentary
USF’s Ken Eriksen taking leave of absence to focus on Olympics Tampa Bay Times
Houston 78, Temple 74: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss Philadelphia Inquirer
Mills scores 23 to carry Houston over Temple Houston Chronicle
Mike Anthony: Dan Hurley and UConn should consider drastic changes if upperclassmen can’t make most of last stand Hartford Courant
NOLA.com
- Tulane men’s hoops team expects conference win over Cincinnati to be first of many
- Grading the Green Wave: a position-by-position look at the 2019 football season
SMU basketball understands what it will take for team to make NCAA Tournament Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Ailing Tigers are taking backs-against-the-wall mentality to Wichita State
- Memphis football promotes Noah Franklin to director of athletic performance
- Here are the details of new Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield’s five-year contract
Bill Haisten: For TU basketball, was the Temple rout a mirage or a beautiful statement? Tulsa World
Wichita State planning first ‘blackout’ game in seven years for showdown vs. Memphis Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Fayetteville Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- Five things to watch in Wednesday night’s Florida State-Wake Forest game
- WSSU’s new athletics director gives interim head football coach Robert Massey a vote of confidence in a meeting
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Boston College upends No. 18 U.Va. as Braxton Key feels wrist pain late in game
- Virginia Tech goes on second-half run to defeat Syracuse
Columbia The State
- He’s the unsung starter doing yeoman’s work in Clemson’s offense
- Florida sinks South Carolina in Gamecocks’ SEC opener
Sapakoff: Trevor Lawrence’s ‘I love you’ message reflects a Clemson bond Charleston Post and Courier
UCLA’s AD search looks like anything but an AD search (which could be a good thing) Mercury News
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- After upset of UNC, assessing Georgia Tech’s chances against No. 2 Duke
- Georgia still unable to get over the hump against Kentucky
- Sophomore safety Otis Reese is leaving Georgia
Washington Post
- In the rugged Big Ten, the Terps will have to get it done with defense
- No. 12 Maryland clamps down on No. 11 Ohio State to score a meaningful Big Ten victory
- Virginia Tech goes on second half run to defeat Syracuse
- You can learn a lot about Ed Orgeron just from the sound of his voice
