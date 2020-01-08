Wednesday, January 8, 2020

ECU Holds Off USF For First Conference Win; Gardner’s play at both ends leads ECU past USF, 62-59…Houston 78, Temple 74: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss…UCLA’s AD search looks like anything but an AD search (which could be a good thing)…Panthers pick Baylor’s Matt Rhule as next coach; Matt Rhule isn’t an ‘offensive genius.’ He’s a fixer, and the Panthers need fixing…Panthers pick Baylor’s Matt Rhule as next coach…Alex Ovechkin sparks a rout and finds the net twice in the Capitals’ 6-1 win over Ottawa

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Basketball News

Gardner leads Pirates past USF Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

USF men’s rally falls short at East Carolina Tampa Bay Times

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

ECU knocks off USF, 62-59 in American home opener WNCT 9

WITN 7

January 7, 11:00 p.m. Sports – ECU wins first home conference game of the seasonWCTI 12

USF falls on the road at East Carolina, 62-59 Bay News 9

Pirates Top USF 62-59 For First AAC Victory Of The Season Rivals

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Cincinnati Enquirer

Orlando Sentinel

USF’s Ken Eriksen taking leave of absence to focus on Olympics Tampa Bay Times

Houston 78, Temple 74: Stats, highlights, and reaction from Owls’ loss Philadelphia Inquirer

Mills scores 23 to carry Houston over Temple Houston Chronicle

Mike Anthony: Dan Hurley and UConn should consider drastic changes if upperclassmen can’t make most of last stand Hartford Courant

NOLA.com

SMU basketball understands what it will take for team to make NCAA Tournament Dallas Morning News

Memphis Commercial Appeal

Bill Haisten: For TU basketball, was the Temple rout a mirage or a beautiful statement? Tulsa World

Wichita State planning first ‘blackout’ game in seven years for showdown vs. Memphis Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Fayetteville Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Columbia The State

Sapakoff: Trevor Lawrence’s ‘I love you’ message reflects a Clemson bond Charleston Post and Courier

UCLA’s AD search looks like anything but an AD search (which could be a good thing) Mercury News

Atlanta Journal Constitution

Washington Post