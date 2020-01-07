Tuesday, January 7, 2020

ECU Opens Three-Game Homestand Versus USF…Wichita State’s Stevenson, Memphis’ Achiuwa Earn Weekly Honors…Memphis falls to No. 21 in AP Top 25 after loss to Georgia…American Athletic Conference finishes bowl season with 4-3 record …Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami of Ohio 27-17…The Mike McCarthy hire makes sense for the Cowboys. But it’s not quite a home run.
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Insights from Brett
Gardner sets the pace as Pirates make headway Bonesville.net
ECU Opens Three-Game Homestand Versus USF ecupirates.com
ECU Opens Three-Game Homestand Versus USF WNCT 9
ECU men’s basketball looks to end AAC losing streak against USF WITN 7
Pirates aim to even conference record against USF The East Carolinian
247 Sports
- Pirates return home, look for first league win against Bulls
- Around the American: One week down, many questions arise
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: INF Connor Norby
- 2021 Class: Five names to know from Florida that ECU has offered
Spirited Pirates set to host USF Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
USF HC Brian Gregory previews East Carolina CBS Sports
ECU looks to end streak vs USF Washington Post
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Wichita State’s Stevenson, Memphis’ Achiuwa Earn Weekly Honors
- UConn’s Williams, USF’s Tsineke Named Women’s Basketball Weekly Honorees
- Second Half Begins For American Swim and Dive
Underdog Dynasty
- American Athletic Conference finishes bowl season with 4-3 record
- 2020 Way Too Early AAC Power Rankings
UCF welcomes 7 early enrollees, including a 6-foot-10 lineman from Germany Orlando Sentinel
UConn men’s basketball by the numbers: What advanced stats tell us about the Huskies’ recent struggles Hartford Courant
Behind the scenes: Three days with the SMU women’s basketball team, and how it prepared to win an unwinnable game Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Memphis basketball: How to follow to Tigers’ game vs Wichita State
- Tiger Basketball Podcast: How does Georgia loss change Memphis’ outlook?
247 Sports
- Memphis falls to No. 21 in AP Top 25 after loss to Georgia
- Top performing Memphis targets from Hoopfest Memphis
TU’s Gipson, Robinson to play in Senior Bowl Tulsa World
‘It will be electric’: Wichita State-Memphis will be a top 25 showdown on Thursday Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt returning to school for his senior season
- No. 2 Duke loses guard Wendell Moore to injury. How long will he be out?
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest picks up QB commit, Santino Marucci, at unusual time
- Ram Ramblings: Julius Barnes, Taylor Daniels among candidates for Lowe’s CIAA Senior Class Award
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Deshawn McClease announces he’s leaving Virginia Tech, entering the NFL draft
- ODU basketball wins third straight, tops UAB
Columbia The State
- For Clemson’s Etienne, facing LSU in New Orleans a homecoming and shot at redemption
- How did Clemson freshman carve out role as starter? ‘He brings his best every day’
- Bad loss aside, USC basketball understands it ‘can win any game left on the schedule’
Sapakoff: Joe Burrow vs. the Clemson secondary’s volcano Charleston Post and Courier
Ranking Most Likely Candidates to Replace Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State Bleacher Report
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Why wasn’t Clemson-LSU title game played last night?
- UGA football penalized by NCAA for ‘recruiting inducements’
- After historic win over Memphis, Kentucky next for Georgia
- Georgia football player named in bullying federal lawsuit
The Associated Press
- Last unbeaten teams face a difficult week ahead
- Balanced scoring, stifling defense lead WV over Okla. St.
- Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Miami of Ohio 27-17
