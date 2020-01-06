Monday, January 6, 2020

Losing streak hits seven as UCF crushes ECU in AAC opener, 91-55…Chuck Machock, longtime Cincinnati Bearcats radio analyst, dies at 82 …Progress for Tulane continues even if final record does not show it …MAC champ Miami, Ohio faces Louisiana in LendingTree Bowl…The Eagles’ defense had little margin for error vs. Russell Wilson. It was good, but that wasn’t good enough….Saints’ offense ‘couldn’t shake’ pressure from Vikings until it was too late in NFC wild-card game…Cowboys announce Jason Garrett is officially out as head coach…Lightning wins seventh straight, tops Canes 3-1
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Insights from Brett: Gardner sets the pace as Pirates make headway Bonesville.net
ECU Drops League Opener At UCF ecupirates.com
Losing streak hits seven as UCF crushes ECU in AAC opener, 91-55 WITN 7
East Carolina the latest to offer in-state wing for 2021 class 247 Sports
ECU is Favorite in American College Baseball Insider
Around the American Athletic Conference
‘Chuck was everything’: Stories of Chuck Machock, a UC basketball and broadcasting legend Cincinnati Enquirer
Chuck Machock, longtime Cincinnati Bearcats radio analyst, dies at 82 USA Today
USF Bulls ride strong defensive effort to rout UConn Huskies Tampa Bay Times
Was the UConn men’s early success a mirage? Plus more takeaways from the Huskies’ loss at South Florida Hartford Courant
Progress for Tulane continues even if final record does not show it NOLA.com
Nate Hinton leads UH past UCF Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
NC State’s challenge in getting the best out of Markell Johnson Raleigh News and Observer
Columbia The State
- An early look at South Carolina’s challenging 2020 football schedule
- Would Muschamp change a basic rule of recruiting? ‘It would get out of hand’
Successful, or just so-so? Sizing up BYU’s decade of football independence Deseret News
The Associated Press
- MAC champ Miami, Ohio faces Louisiana in LendingTree Bowl
- Griffin’s double-double helps Illinois beat Purdue 63-37
- Marshall, Tandy lead Xavier past St. John’s 75-67
